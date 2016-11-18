31°
John Fitch finds his rhythm with DISCO

Lachlan Mcivor
| 18th Nov 2016 10:14 AM
DEVELOPMENT: DISCO Gatton Site Manager Johno Fitch has overseen the Transition to Work service in the area.
DEVELOPMENT: DISCO Gatton Site Manager Johno Fitch has overseen the Transition to Work service in the area.

Occupation: DISCO Gatton Site Manager

Age: 30

Marital Status: Married

Children: 2

What has been the most memorable experience of your time at DISCO?

To be here for the establishment of the Transition to Work (TtW) service in Gatton, to see my staff develop, and to see my youth worker trainee get the Trainee of the Year Award for this region.

What drove you towards getting involved in your field?

Working on aniIndigenous mission when I was 18 opened my eyes up to the "bigger picture". I saw the need for change and to have that drive to be able to want to advocate for young people who are less well off, whether that be in spirit, body or mind.

What is your biggest passion?

Seeing young people succeed and cycles broken, whether that be addiction, lifestyle, or even hitting benchmarks they have only dreamed of, seeing those aspirations becoming reality.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Getting married, representing Queensland in futsal and working in human services for almost 14 years.

What do you hope to achieve in the next ten years?

Running my own organisation.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

Freedom. I think after working in the detention system and seeing people have that sense of freedom taken away, (it) made me think twice about life and how much of a gift we have just being able to live our day-to-day lives.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

To see us do more in our own backyard. Community development needs to happen at home first.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

I love sport, and even though I don't play at a level that I once did, I still enjoy the coaching aspect and the game. I love rugby league, cricket and football.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Playing backyard cricket every summer with my family.

What would be the first thing you do if you won the Lotto?

I would like to take care of my family, then start up an orphanage for young people that have been abused or neglected, travel the world, and if I had any left I would probably buy some sort of boat, or a classic car.

Topics:  disco gatton john fitch

