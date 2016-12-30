38°
Jo Bartley found home in the Lockyer Valley

30th Dec 2016 9:07 AM
LOVES TO HELP: Pastor Jo Bartley said she loves nothing more than helping others get back on their feet.
LOVES TO HELP: Pastor Jo Bartley said she loves nothing more than helping others get back on their feet. Francis Witsenhuysen

Occupation: Minister

of Religion

Age: 52

Marital Status: Married

Children: Two, plus four step-children

What has been the most memorable experience as pastor or Faith Works International?

When the 2011 floods occurred we were woken at 5am to evacuate and go to the Coffee Club. When my husband Trevor and I arrived we were asked to be chaplains for the community of people gathered there. Although we heard many frightening scenarios, we found joy in the midst of community fellowship.

What inspired you to start the organisation?

When Trevor and I came to run our church, we were meant to hand it over after 6-12 months but we fell in love with all the people out here, we saw the needs of the people and are still out here some six years later.

What do you hope to do for the region through Faith Works International?

We hope to continue to bring the community together through demonstrating the love of God. In February our women's refuge commences, we are always helping people get on their feet after trauma.

What are your passions?

To serve local communities through the work we do in the Lockyer Valley, Pakistan and Kenya. Personally I would like to work with people undergoing stress and mental illness.

Have you ever met anyone famous and when?

Sy Rogers in 1999, an international speaker who has made his mark on me - he is a voice to those who do not have a voice.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

From my mentor Joyce Meyer - never give up!

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Meeting with my husband Trevor every day at the Coffee Club since the flood. We meet to discuss what we are going to do that day and it's always different and exciting.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Graduating from the Victorian College of the Arts School of Dance.

In one week I was presented with a scholarship to study at the Royal Ballet School at Covent Gardens, London, a job offer as one of the 50 dancers in the world to be offered a position with the Australian Ballet Company and received a Solo Seal certificate, which is the highest achieved award in ballet dancing.

