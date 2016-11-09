35°
News

Jamie's taking a big leap into Movember

Ali Kuchel
| 9th Nov 2016 11:26 AM
MOVEMBER: Toogoolawah Rambler Jamie Lupton is participating in Movember, raising funds for mens health after the passing of his father.
MOVEMBER: Toogoolawah Rambler Jamie Lupton is participating in Movember, raising funds for mens health after the passing of his father. Ali Kuchel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SITTING in the back of an aircraft, 14,000 feet in the sky, Jamie Lupton knows he's with his father.

When he takes the leap, releases his parachute, there's no worries, no negativity, just a moment spent together.

Jamie's father died last year from prostate cancer and Jamie's place where he can recall lasting memories is skydiving.

But this year, Jamie is continuing his father's legacy of growing a moustache for Movember and raising funds for men's health.

"Dad always had a bit of a moustache, so it's a bit of a tribute to him really,” Jamie said.

Jamie knows all too well that cancer can affect anyone, with prostate cancer the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men.

"Dad was a very fit person, he played soccer, represented England for the Olympics in swimming - he was very active,” Jamie said.

Since his father's death, Jamie made a pact to himself to live life to the fullest.

He secured a job with the Toogoolawah Ramblers, skydives regularly and works as a tutor for solo divers wanting to jump in formations of up to eight people.

"Dad bought me a tandem jump for Christmas and I used it a few days before he passed away,” Jamie said.

"After his funeral I came straight out here and never looked back.”

Growing a "mo” is another way Jamie can honour his father, and help others.

"I'm doing Movember to raise a bit of awareness,” he said.

"I usually have a bit of a goatee, but I'd like to see how bushy I can get the moustache.”

Since 2003, more than $770million has been raised through Movember.

  • If you'd like to support Jamie's fundraiser, head to the Toogoolawah Pub where you'll find a donation tin.
Gatton Star

Topics:  jamie lupton mens health movember shave sky diving somerset region toogoolawah ramblers

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Jamie's taking a big leap into Movember

Jamie's taking a big leap into Movember

SITTING in the back of an aircraft, 14,000 feet in the sky, Jamie Lupton knows he's with his father.

Revved-up for cause

PURPLE HAZE: Garry Rodgers with his Holden EH ute at the Car, Ute and Bike Show and Shine at the Gatton Showgrounds on Saturday.

The inaugural Car, Ute and Bike Show and Shine.

RSL building doubles as Lowood community hub

SERVICES BASE: The William Patrick building was opened in May at the Lowood RSL.

The new William Patrick building was opened in May.

Students gain rural skills for future jobs

RURAL SKILLS: A total of 55 year 12 students graduated with Certificate II and III in Rural Operations from the Gatton Vocational Education Centre (UQ-GVEC) this year.

STUDENTS seeking careers in agriculture have been given a boost.

Local Partners

Jamie's taking a big leap into Movember

SITTING in the back of an aircraft, 14,000 feet in the sky, Jamie Lupton knows he's with his father.

Erich reveals his secret to longevity

100 YEARS STRONG: Erich Zischke said even at aged 100, he still feels the same.

Erich Zischke turns the big one hundred.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

TOOWOOMBA beauty Noni Janur may not have found love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor but she did find a best friend.

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Exclusive Vacant Land in the heart of East Toowoomba

18a Godfrey Street, East Toowoomba 4350

Residential Land Looking to build your dream home in Toowoomba’s most sought after inner ... $500,000

Looking to build your dream home in Toowoomba’s most sought after inner city location? Opportunities such as this rarely present themselves to the market...

Showstopper Home On Acreage

38 Carinya Drive, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Located only minutes from a major shopping centres and great schools, this fantastic 47 square luxury home will take your breath away. Not only has the owners...

A Touch Of Class In Centenary Heights!

113 Ramsay Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 $449,000

A home that will appeal and excite you upon inspection! Positioned privately behind a picket fence with established cottage garden hedging is this timeless...

Ideal Rangeville LocationWalk To Shops, Schools and Parks!

65 Boshammer Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 1 Interest Above...

It's first time to the market for this one owner home and its' owner has created an opportunity for the astute position buyer. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 3...

WALK TO PRIVATE and PUBLIC SCHOOLS!

22 Warwick Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 6 $319,900

Well presented 3 bedroom, large lounge with wood heater, formal dining room, modern eat-in kitchen and more on a 905m2 block. Plus a powered garaport which...

A BIG Home With EVERYTHING You Need!

22 La Vista Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 7 4 3 $729,000

Seldom does a home of this scale and proportion come to market just so perfect for the Big Family to buy and be happy in! This large, two storey cul-de-sac home...

Acreage land in the heart of Middle Ridge - Will Sell Quickly

Lot 4 292 Rowbotham Street, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land If you have ever dreamed of finding the perfect block that offered ... Expressions Of...

If you have ever dreamed of finding the perfect block that offered space, views and location, where you where able to create your family's perfect sanctuary, then...

Exceptional Escarpment Land - Going Quickly

Lot 3 292 Rowbotham Street, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land With a highly motivated owner demanding a quick sale this is your ... Expressions Of...

With a highly motivated owner demanding a quick sale this is your once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a brilliant 4,000m2 (1 acre) vacant block in the heart...

Keen To Sell - Moving Overseas!

24 Hansford Road, Meringandan West 4352

House 4 2 14 $1,300,000

This stunning 2014 owner builder family home leaves no stone left unturned! If you're looking for a quality built family home with a shed that you can work out of...

Brand New and Move In Ready!

74 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Looking for space in a house and yard but at a realistic price, then you must check out this recently completed BRAND NEW home in Kleinton. This great Highfields...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!