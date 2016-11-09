Jamie's taking a big leap into Movember

MOVEMBER: Toogoolawah Rambler Jamie Lupton is participating in Movember, raising funds for mens health after the passing of his father.

SITTING in the back of an aircraft, 14,000 feet in the sky, Jamie Lupton knows he's with his father.

When he takes the leap, releases his parachute, there's no worries, no negativity, just a moment spent together.

Jamie's father died last year from prostate cancer and Jamie's place where he can recall lasting memories is skydiving.

But this year, Jamie is continuing his father's legacy of growing a moustache for Movember and raising funds for men's health.

"Dad always had a bit of a moustache, so it's a bit of a tribute to him really,” Jamie said.

Jamie knows all too well that cancer can affect anyone, with prostate cancer the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men.

"Dad was a very fit person, he played soccer, represented England for the Olympics in swimming - he was very active,” Jamie said.

Since his father's death, Jamie made a pact to himself to live life to the fullest.

He secured a job with the Toogoolawah Ramblers, skydives regularly and works as a tutor for solo divers wanting to jump in formations of up to eight people.

"Dad bought me a tandem jump for Christmas and I used it a few days before he passed away,” Jamie said.

"After his funeral I came straight out here and never looked back.”

Growing a "mo” is another way Jamie can honour his father, and help others.

"I'm doing Movember to raise a bit of awareness,” he said.

"I usually have a bit of a goatee, but I'd like to see how bushy I can get the moustache.”

Since 2003, more than $770million has been raised through Movember.