Ian Woolacott golf day honours life taken too soon

IN SAFE HANDS: Michael Woolacott and Dirk Tazelaar ready to tee off at the Ian Woolacott Memorial Golf Day.

The Gatton Jubilee Golf Course was flooded with players on Friday morning to honour the life of Ian Woolacott.

The day kicked off with a shotgun start at 9am with players of all skill and experience fanning out and hitting the greens before they retired to the club house.

Organiser Jason Cook said it was incredible to see so many people come out to celebrate a man who was well loved by the community.

"It's a memorial day for everyone to get together, have some fun and raise a few funds for the Woolacott family that might just help them out down the track,” he said.

Following a few holes of golf, a lunch function was held followed by a multi-draw raffle and an auction with all money raised going directly to support the Woolacott family.

Prizes such as a weekend away on the Gold Coast and a Queensland State of Origin kit bag filled with items were raffled off amongst others.

A special guest and old friend and team mate of Ian was chosen to speak at the event.

"Ex-Queensland cricketer Dirk Tazelaar is going to talk at the lunch,” Mr Cook said.

"He used to play A-grade rugby league with Ian and they won a premiership here in Gatton. He'll also be out there playing golf.”

Before a successful career in cricket, Tazelaar represented the Hawks alongside Woolacott and the two were part of the 1983 side which won the grand final after a dominant 32 - 8 win over Brothers.