Ian Rickuss to retire at next state election

A FRUITFUL career spanning 13 years in the state parliament will come to an end at the next election.

Member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss announced his retirement on Friday and proudly reflected on his many years helping the local community.

Mr Rickuss was first elected as Member for Lockyer in February 2004 and has been successful in five elections since, the most recent of which he defeated One Nation's Pauline Hanson.

Throughout his time, Mr Rickuss has campaigned strongly for improved safety on the Warrego Highway including the Plainland Overpass, helped the community through the traumatic aftermath of the 2011 and 2013 floods, and witnessed the upgrades of the Government Customer Service Centre at Gatton, the increased number of police at both Laidley, Gatton and surrounds and the commencement of the Second Range Crossing.

Mr Rickuss said it was time to settle down and give back to his family.

"I've worked hard for the community for a number of years and it's time to retire and spend more time with my kids and grandkids to ride ponies and just to spend more time with Ann,” he said.

Mr Rickuss said his wife Ann had always been a huge supporter of his endeavours and was actively involved in the community herself.

"The community really have got a two for one deal because she's been very involved with a large number of community groups and always supported me and it's time to give back to her and the family,” he said.

Although achieving a range of political success during his career, Mr Rickuss holds minor victories within the community closest to his heart.

"My greatest joy was just helping the average person who comes off the street with an issue that's important to them,” he

said.

Mr Rickuss said he was looking forward to retirement.

"It'll be nice to not be that tied down to a schedule on things but I'll still be involved in the community and helping groups that need assistance,” he said.