31°
News

Ian Rickuss to retire at next state election

Tom Threadingham
| 16th Nov 2016 3:20 PM
HANGING UP BOOTS: Retiring MP Ian Rickuss with wife Ann.
HANGING UP BOOTS: Retiring MP Ian Rickuss with wife Ann. Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A FRUITFUL career spanning 13 years in the state parliament will come to an end at the next election.

Member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss announced his retirement on Friday and proudly reflected on his many years helping the local community.

Mr Rickuss was first elected as Member for Lockyer in February 2004 and has been successful in five elections since, the most recent of which he defeated One Nation's Pauline Hanson.

Throughout his time, Mr Rickuss has campaigned strongly for improved safety on the Warrego Highway including the Plainland Overpass, helped the community through the traumatic aftermath of the 2011 and 2013 floods, and witnessed the upgrades of the Government Customer Service Centre at Gatton, the increased number of police at both Laidley, Gatton and surrounds and the commencement of the Second Range Crossing.

Mr Rickuss said it was time to settle down and give back to his family.

"I've worked hard for the community for a number of years and it's time to retire and spend more time with my kids and grandkids to ride ponies and just to spend more time with Ann,” he said.

Mr Rickuss said his wife Ann had always been a huge supporter of his endeavours and was actively involved in the community herself.

"The community really have got a two for one deal because she's been very involved with a large number of community groups and always supported me and it's time to give back to her and the family,” he said.

Although achieving a range of political success during his career, Mr Rickuss holds minor victories within the community closest to his heart.

"My greatest joy was just helping the average person who comes off the street with an issue that's important to them,” he

said.

Mr Rickuss said he was looking forward to retirement.

"It'll be nice to not be that tied down to a schedule on things but I'll still be involved in the community and helping groups that need assistance,” he said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  ian rickuss lockyer valley state election

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Collectors unite at Marburg Antique Fair

Collectors unite at Marburg Antique Fair

THE first Marburg Antique and Heritage Fair will not be the last says organiser Allan Lawson.

Rodeo rolls into Lowood

RODEO ACTION: Three year old Blake Richardson dressed the part.

Riders buck into Lowood.

Seniors given send off with vital mental health lesson

CHECK-UP: Lockyer District High School students Annalyce Ross, Mitchell Muzevic, Jeffery Palmer and Monique Jeffs with David Neagle.

In their final week of school, seniors were given some vital tips.

Cervical cancer: Millions of Australian women not up to date with screening

FIGHTER: Melissa Cumming has won the battle of both a rare vulva and cervical cancer, and is now an Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation ambassador.

Mellissa Cumming's passionate about women's health.

Local Partners

Collectors unite at Marburg Antique Fair

THE first Marburg Antique and Heritage Fair will not be the last says organiser Allan Lawson.

Ian Rickuss to retire at next state election

HANGING UP BOOTS: Retiring MP Ian Rickuss with wife Ann.

Member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss has announced his retirement.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

EASILY one of the most joyful experiences the movies have had to offer this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Ailing health issues compel immediate action - Put simply, the home must be sold

11 Perina Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 4 Auction at Fitzy's...

Recent renovations throughout the home including the spacious kitchen, internal paint and carpets; will allow you to move straight in. Generously proportioned...

Limitless location and possibilities - escarpment views - MUST BE SOLD!

11 Heller Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 1 Auction at Fitzy's...

They say that in real estate, location is everything! This one owner 1973 built home has been meticulously cared for and provides the perfect canvas for those...

A grand old lady Circa 1905 - Owners have relocated - Clear instructions to SELL!

174 Bridge Street, Toowoomba City 4350

House 4 2 3 Auction at Fitzy's...

Steeped in history and on a grand scale, resplendent "Kanowna" has been home to generations of blessed families for over a century. Positioned majestically on...

Be Surprised by the size No Body Corp

2/12 Sanctuary Drive, Cranley 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Above...

Homeowners or investors you will be surprised by the outstanding value on offer in this private rear duplex unit! With generous spaces complementing an exciting...

Immaculate care - second living area - packed with potential!

11a Victory Street, Newtown 4350

House 2 1 2 $265,000

Ideally located in a quality street adjacent to historic Newtown Park, this meticulously maintained 1950 built timber residence has had just two owners. The home...

Property Investment at Its Best

Unit 1/89 Kearney Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 1 $348,000...

Uncertain share market, put your money into bricks and mortar with this great Investment unit. Ideally located to take advantage of the future growth as the areas...

Relaxing retreat - city convenience - 895m2, side access, studio and shed!

13 Mary Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 4 2 2 Buyer Interest...

This vibrant split level residence perfectly complements its lush rainforest entry complete with boardwalk, just minutes from the CBD, east side schools, parks and...

Picture perfect cottage in convenient location!

8 Leonard Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Buyer Interest...

Bursting with character and street appeal, this charming 3-bedroom cottage is ideally located in a quiet, tree-lined street within walking distance to shops...

Quality counts - And it&#39;ll save you dollars and cents here!

4 Madeleine Court, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 2 Buyer Interest...

Only 3 years old and in immaculate condition, this home was built with quality as a forefront and will satisfy all that you are looking for in a property! Not only...

Outstanding Unit Outstanding Location

Unit 1/2 Garde Street, Centenary Heights 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Privacy, security and convenience define this modern gem in Centenary Heights. Located in a secure and small gated complex, this spacious light and bright brick...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!