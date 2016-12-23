31°
Humble Gatton origins for Australia's top amateur baker

Tom Threadingham
| 21st Dec 2016 4:23 PM
BEST BAKER: Olivia McMahon was crowned Australias Best Amateur Baker after winning over judges Maggie Beer and Matt Moran in Foxtels The Great Australian Bake Off.
BEST BAKER: Olivia McMahon was crowned Australias Best Amateur Baker after winning over judges Maggie Beer and Matt Moran in Foxtels The Great Australian Bake Off.

THE ingredients for a national amateur baking title were first thrown into the mixing bowl for Olivia McMahon while she was growing up in Gatton.

Whether it was a tasty treat for the family or a birthday cake for neighbours in the street, Olivia was always in the kitchen baking up a storm.

It's a hobby that has always stayed with Olivia, and one that saw her take out the 2016 season of Foxtel's The Great Australian Bake Off.

The final episode of the show was aired on December 13, however, filming wrapped up in June, with Olivia working hard to keep the big win a secret until last week.

The 37-year-old proved too strong for her competition, pulling out all stops in the final showstopper challenge when she baked an extravagant, three-tiered pina colada cake flavoured with lime, pineapple and raspberry.

She beat Monica Cavallaro and Antonio Marcora to claim the title.

The talented baker said she had never expected to make the finals let alone win the show.

"It's quite amazing because I've never really thought of myself as anything other than just a chick who likes to bake,” she said.

"I used to come home from work and knock something up to take to work the next day to feed everybody and didn't think anything of it so to go and actually win the Great Australian Bake Off is just mind-blowing really.”

Taking her cooking from the home kitchen to TV screens across Australia has been an interesting experience for Olivia.

"It's a really weird thing - I'm actually quite camera shy,” she said.

"You go from home cooking in your own kitchen - cooking what you want, when you want, and if you do something silly no one sees it - to doing it in front of cameras and all of the crew and every silly thing you do you know is being caught on camera and it's really unnerving and distracting.”

The former Our Lady of Good Counsel and Lockyer District High School student said she only decided to apply for the show as a bit of fun after leaving a stressful job.

Olivia baked her heart out through 10 episodes filled with a range of challenges, however, the journey to claiming the title of Australia's best amateur baker is one that started in the heart of the Lockyer Valley at an early age.

"I was so tiny that Mum used to say 'You bake whatever you want and I'll just clean up the mess' because I was so little I was incapable of doing the cleaning up properly,” Olivia laughed.

"I used to make all the birthday cakes for the kids in the street and stuff too.”

Despite now living in Brisbane, Olivia still regularly visits Gatton to catch up with her family. Her parents Glen and Elaine Kluck have owned and operated Shoe Collections on Railway St in Gatton for more than 17 years.

Elaine and Glen were proud of their daughter's achievement.

"We were just thrilled for her and that all of the hard work has paid off,” Elaine said.

"There's that much work in the background to get to that stage so we are so proud of her efforts.”

Elaine said Olivia had always loved baking and would come home to Gatton for Christmas.

"She usually brings some wild creations along and always has something fantastic for Christmas,” she said.

Since filming ended, Olivia has set up her own cake making business, Olivia's Sweet Nothings. She encouraged other like-minded bakers to be creative.

"The thing I took away from Bake Off and the whole process was to stick to the stuff that you love,” she said.

"Just because something is trendy or there's a chef on TV that says this is how you should do something or you should never use this ingredient - just be true to yourself and if you like something you do it or you use it because if you enjoy it you will do it better.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  baking gatton great australian bake off

