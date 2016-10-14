22°
Humble Dan is Queensland indoor star

Lachlan McIvor | 14th Oct 2016 9:48 AM
PROUD: Gatton's Daniel Ost with his award for best player at the Junior State Carnival.
PROUD: Gatton's Daniel Ost with his award for best player at the Junior State Carnival. Lachlan McIvor

CRICKET: 15-year-old Daniel Ost was as surprised as anyone to be awarded the best player at the Queensland U16 indoor cricket Junior State Carnival.

Across the three day competition, the Lockyer District High School student scored a carnival high 192 runs across ten games and took 15 wickets in the 20 overs he bowled.

But despite being his impressive performances, Daniel wasn't letting it get to his head.

"I wasn't expecting it,” he said.

"I thought there were other players that could of got it because they played really well.”

Ever humble, Daniel was more intent on heaping praise on his teammates than on himself.

"I played with some great mates of mine, we all played really well in the games and made it to the grand final,” he said.

Representing the Toowoomba Dragons, Daniel led his side to the carnival decider but they would fall to a 34 run loss to Strathpine.

The teenager has only been playing the indoor game for three years and after an eye-catching appearance in just his first state titles, he is focussed on achieving even more in the near future.

"I wanted to try something a bit different and I took to it really well, ” he said.

"I want to make the Queensland team this year.

"I want to make it next year as well because there's a World Cup.”

Topics:  indoor cricket u16 junior state carnival

