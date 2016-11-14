30°
News

Holden HR's magenta magic

Tom Threadingham
| 14th Nov 2016 7:16 AM
MAGENTA MAGIC: Lester Alexander's magenta pearl 1966 Holden HR is an eye-catching classic.
MAGENTA MAGIC: Lester Alexander's magenta pearl 1966 Holden HR is an eye-catching classic. Tom Threadingham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S bright, powerful and a classic.

Lester Alexander's 1966 Holden HR is an immaculate piece of motoring pride that calls Gatton home.

With an eye-catching magenta pearl paint job, the HR certainly gets heads turning when it rolls through town.

The striking colour is backed-up with an equally pleasing sound, as beneath the HR's bonnet sits a Holden XU1 engine with triple Strombergs.

The HR isn't just a car for Lester, but a window into his teenage past.

"The first car I owned was a HR Premier and I was just going back to my childhood I suppose,” he said.

Lester purchased the HR in 2013 to mark his 60th birthday.

"I just always wanted one and I said when I turn 60 I was going to get myself another car, so I did,” he said. "I looked around for years and just couldn't find one. I looked for probably four or five years.

"A friend of mine was at Willowbank for a show and shine and he saw this and rang me.”

Lester was quick to purchase the HR, with the vehicle already fully restored to a show standard.

He admitted the colour was a bit confronting at the time, but said he was quick to embrace it.

"I love the colour,” he said.

"I probably would not have painted it that colour myself but now that I got it, if I ever did a car, I think I would do it in the same colour.”

The HR's pink and grey interior leather seats and trim was sourced from a VK Commodore.

The HR also includes a 10-stacker CD player positioned in the boot, Simmons mags, central locking, an Aussie four-speed transmission and an aerial which retracts into a custom made recess.

The engine bay and underside of bonnet are also mirrored to a show and shine competition car standard.

Lester Alexanders magenta pearl 1966 Holden HR is an eye-catching classic.
Lester Alexanders magenta pearl 1966 Holden HR is an eye-catching classic. Tom Threadingham

Lester has the HR registered on club registration and is a member of the Lockyer Classic Cruisers Inc Car Club.

"It's just a nice old car to drive, it's 50 years old now,” he said.

"The old cars, you don't knock them around, the idea of having them is to drive for pleasure.

"We love going with the club and having a good time.”

A show car at heart, Lester makes sure to get the HR on display for other enthusiasts to enjoy.

The HR won top modified HR at the Toowoomba All Holden Day recently and was runner-up for top street machine at the "Back to 63” Classic Car Show and Shine at Ipswich earlier this year.

To make sure the car is at its best, Lester and his wife Glenda will spend at least five hours polishing the magenta beast before shows.

"They're a passion of love that's for sure, there's a lot of work in it,” he said.

"They are one of the best Holdens ever made.”

The 1966 Holden HR was purchased as a 60th birthday present for Lester Alexander.
The 1966 Holden HR was purchased as a 60th birthday present for Lester Alexander. Tom Threadingham
Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton holden holden hr lockyer valley motoring

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now

Just In

Holden HR's magenta magic

Holden HR's magenta magic

Lester Alexander's 1966 Holden HR is an immaculate piece of motoring pride that calls Gatton home.

Dawson laps up the accolades

CHAMPION: Winning Glamorgan Vale driver and trainer Nathan Dawson.

Dawson takes four gongs at Harness Racing awards night.

Caitlin surges towards national championships

MENTOR: Caitlin Taylor with her silver medal she won at the state championships, alongside her coach Bailey Pashley, who hopes to join her at nationals.

Sprinter Caitlin Taylor is heading to the national championships.

Get to know the Silva lining supporting Lockyer High's students

HELPING HAND: Silva Johansen with student Amber Schroen at an event for RU OK Day at Lockyer District High School.

Silva Johansen is the youth support co-ordinator at Lockyer High.

Local Partners

Holden HR's magenta magic

Lester Alexander's 1966 Holden HR is an immaculate piece of motoring pride that calls Gatton home.

Youngsters getting a head start out on the track

STARTING YOUNG: Lockyer Valley Dirt Track Kart Club will hold its final points meeting of the year on November 13 with drivers as young as five competing for a place on the podium.

Drivers will battle it out at the final points meeting of the year.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

AWARD-winning musician Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her

Stylish Renovation, Choice Position

3 Godfrey Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 2 Buyer interest...

The current owners have moved and desperately need to find a buyer for this gorgeous gable-styled cottage. Set on a low maintenance 549m2 allotment and in walking...

Owners Committed To Selling

381 - 387 Boundary Road, Cotswold Hills 4350

House 4 2 7 Offers Over...

Calling all Truckies, Tradies and buyers looking for the extra space or large shed or room for more sheds. Close to the Industrial estate, this property is a...

80.3 acres - lifestyle - livestock - entertainers delight - great family home!

338 Aubigny Crosshill Road, Aubigny 4401

5 2 6 Offers Over...

Capturing picture perfect views in the privacy of a contemporary residence combined with the best of country living with urban sophistication perfect for horses...

Townhouse villa on individual title - Parkland outlook

33 Cinnamon Drive, Glenvale 4350

Villa 3 2 1 Interest Above...

Just 12 months old and perched atop of a new estate in Glenvale, this property is a must for those looking for easy maintenance living without the hassle of body...

SOLID ESTABLISHED HEBAL BLOCK HOME

7 Chappell Court, Wyreema 4352

House 4 2 3 $355,000

This home is set on 1479m2 block in a very well established area. This home is priced to sell and well below replacement value. Owners are needing to move on and...

Peaceful low-maintenance living with inner-city style!

Unit 2/6 Trevean Drive, Kleinton 4352

Unit 3 2 2 $388,000

Set on an elevated allotment in award-winning Trevean Gardens, this eye-catching executive residence is perfect for professionals, young families or couples...

Enjoy acreage family living at its best!

6 Sawyers Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

House 5 2 6 $565,000

Offered for the first time, this stand-out residence is perfectly positioned to embrace the wonderful semi-rural views. Set in a cul-de-sac and surrounded by...

Unbelievable Value at an Unbeatable Price!

4 Boyett Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 Interest Above...

This immaculate spacious three bedroom home is set on a fully fenced 669m2 block in sought after Centenary Heights. With a private tree lined street appeal this...

An Exceptional Combination of Location, Liveability and Lifestyle!

15 Roessler Street, Rangeville 4350

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Presenting a picture perfect faade framed by white fences and manicured gardens, this exquisite dual level home fuses stylish finishes and functional appointments...

Stunning Renovation in a picturesque Rangeville location - Serious sellers need this home sold!

7 Alderley Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Set in the most beautiful surroundings, this well appointed executive residence has been renovated to perfection and offers the best in quality and comfort.

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!