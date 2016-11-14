Holden HR's magenta magic

IT'S bright, powerful and a classic.

Lester Alexander's 1966 Holden HR is an immaculate piece of motoring pride that calls Gatton home.

With an eye-catching magenta pearl paint job, the HR certainly gets heads turning when it rolls through town.

The striking colour is backed-up with an equally pleasing sound, as beneath the HR's bonnet sits a Holden XU1 engine with triple Strombergs.

The HR isn't just a car for Lester, but a window into his teenage past.

"The first car I owned was a HR Premier and I was just going back to my childhood I suppose,” he said.

Lester purchased the HR in 2013 to mark his 60th birthday.

"I just always wanted one and I said when I turn 60 I was going to get myself another car, so I did,” he said. "I looked around for years and just couldn't find one. I looked for probably four or five years.

"A friend of mine was at Willowbank for a show and shine and he saw this and rang me.”

Lester was quick to purchase the HR, with the vehicle already fully restored to a show standard.

He admitted the colour was a bit confronting at the time, but said he was quick to embrace it.

"I love the colour,” he said.

"I probably would not have painted it that colour myself but now that I got it, if I ever did a car, I think I would do it in the same colour.”

The HR's pink and grey interior leather seats and trim was sourced from a VK Commodore.

The HR also includes a 10-stacker CD player positioned in the boot, Simmons mags, central locking, an Aussie four-speed transmission and an aerial which retracts into a custom made recess.

The engine bay and underside of bonnet are also mirrored to a show and shine competition car standard.

Lester Alexanders magenta pearl 1966 Holden HR is an eye-catching classic. Tom Threadingham

Lester has the HR registered on club registration and is a member of the Lockyer Classic Cruisers Inc Car Club.

"It's just a nice old car to drive, it's 50 years old now,” he said.

"The old cars, you don't knock them around, the idea of having them is to drive for pleasure.

"We love going with the club and having a good time.”

A show car at heart, Lester makes sure to get the HR on display for other enthusiasts to enjoy.

The HR won top modified HR at the Toowoomba All Holden Day recently and was runner-up for top street machine at the "Back to 63” Classic Car Show and Shine at Ipswich earlier this year.

To make sure the car is at its best, Lester and his wife Glenda will spend at least five hours polishing the magenta beast before shows.

"They're a passion of love that's for sure, there's a lot of work in it,” he said.

"They are one of the best Holdens ever made.”