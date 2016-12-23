Help brave young boy get a lift in battle with disease

CLOSE KNIT: A campaign has been launched to help Justin Schmidt, sitting with sisters Heidi and Amelia and mother Jackie, get a wheelchair-modified van.

EIGHT-year-old Justin Schmidt has gone through a lot so far in his young life.

He was born with tuberous sclerosis, a rare disease that caused him to have a brain malformation and benign tumours in his brain and other organs.

He has had five separate brain surgeries to alleviate seizures and his condition has led him to suffer from cerebral palsy, vision loss and other challenges.

But still Justin takes each new day with a bright smile on his face.

His mother Jackie has said he continues to defy the odds with every passing week and has blossomed since starting at Ipswich Special School, where he will be in grade three next year.

"He loves school,” Mrs Schmidt said.

"He's started counting and he's saying a lot of words...physically he's slowly progressing.”

An online campaign has been set up by Mrs Schmidt's cousin to fund a vital tool for Justin to continue to thrive.

To get Justin and his wheelchair from A to B, a modified vehicle is needed.

Buying a car which qualifies to be adjusted and getting the modifications is not cheap, particularly amidst other medical costs.

Mrs Schmidt said asking for help was difficult but the response so far was overwhelming, with close friends to strangers donating to the cause.

It is hoped the car will be a long term fix with just over $3000 of the $70,000 goal reached.

"Obviously it's going to be a car that we're going to use until it stops,” she said.

To donate visit: https://gogetfunding.com/jumpstart-justins-journey./