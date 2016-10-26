32°
Helen is a dream weaver

26th Oct 2016 10:29 AM
HAT WEATHER: Visit Helen Stumkat at the Art Gallery Markets.
HAT WEATHER: Visit Helen Stumkat at the Art Gallery Markets. Molly Glassey

Occupation: Wife, mother, grandmother. And in my spare time: spinner, weaver, dyer, felter and creator of one off hand crafted garments, hats, wall hangings.

Age: 70 years, a 1945 vintage.

Marital Status: Married

Children: Three sons

Why did you decide to study the art form of millinery?

A passion for creating one-off wearable art has been with me since becoming a florist when leaving school in 1959-60. Millinery was connected with the business (Therese Oshea Florist, Brisbane).

How long have you been an artist/designer for?

In 1977 we found and purchased a selection of country of our dreams; natural untouched iron bark covered bushland acreage that we decided was suitable for breading a substantial herd of Cashmere goats, from which a passion for fibres began.

What do you think art brings to the world?

Art; without it our world would be missing out on complete fulfilment.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Accomplishment of marriage-relationship spanning 52 years, and my three wonderful sons.

What is your favourite type of music?

Classical, jazz, country.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Never do unto others, that you do not like done to yourself.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

The return of honesty, sincerity, commitment (especially in our politicians).

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

Not old enough. Wisdom comes with age.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Walking through and over our piece of country and around Lake Apex. I love watching the tree planting project that is continually going on there, a great credit to the volunteers and council committed to this great project.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Evenings spent singing around the piano with my sisters and brothers.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The whole of the Lockyer Valley is a changing landscape, driving around anywhere anytime gives me the greatest pleasure. The dams are my favourite, without water, our land is worthless.

What would you do if you won the lotto?

Pay off any debts our sons may have, repair/replace fences and tracks lost in the 2011 floods. Re-vamp the house and garden. Share any left with family/friends.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My mother and father; my husband and any other migrant who over the generations settled in this country and made a success in there commitment to this wonderful country, without any hand-outs or demands.

Topics:  art flagstone creek hats helen stumkat millinery

Flagstone Creek's Helen Stumkat is weaving her dreams.

