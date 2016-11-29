34°
Heavy penalties for couple's animal cruelty shame

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 29th Nov 2016 7:07 PM
A REGENCY Downs couple have escaped jail-time after the RSPCA found their animals severely neglected and their dog, Tasha, had died from dehydration.

Paige Leary, 22 and Dean Sheppard, 29, faced the Gatton Magistrates Court charged with nine counts of animal cruelty, including four counts of failing to provide food and water, four counts of failing to exercise and one charge of failing to treat an animal under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.

At the time of the offences the defendants owned two cats and five dogs on their rented Regency Downs property.

RSPCA prosecutor Adrian Braithwaite said the defendants had a total of 11 complaints investigated by the RSPCA since May 2015 relating to their seven pets.

The complaints related to up to nine dogs being left unattended at the property for days at a time, left without food or water, being underweight and tethered for extended periods of time.

"Upon each inspection, the RSPCA provided advice and education to the defendants, to which they denied their actions,” Mr Braitwaite said.

Mr Braithwaite said on May 10, the RSPCA was tipped off about five dogs which had been chained up all day, without shelter, food, water, looked skinny and were left unattended at the couple's property.

"An RSPCA inspector attended the property and found three dogs chained up without water or food and empty buckets tipped over nearby,” Mr Braithwaite said.

"The body of the bull-arab cross, Tasha, was located tethered to a tree, she had access to food but no water.

"A post mortem of her body confirmed she had died of dehydration.”

Mr Braithwaite said a cat named Pus was located inside the house who had swelling of the mouth.

"The animals were seized and taken to RSPCA Wacol Animal Care Campus,” Mr Braithwaite said.

"RSPCA Chief Veterinarian Dr Anne Chester confirmed the four living dogs were extremely underweight. They also had flea burden and a hook worm infection.

"Dr Chester found Pus the cat had an untreated rodent ulcer on her mouth, which would have been painful.”

In the couple's defence, it was heard that they admitted to having too many animals to handle, were remorseful and embarrassed.

The court heard Leary and Sheppard were parents of two young children and were unemployed at the time of the offences.

They claimed they had left water, but it was tipped over by the animals.

They requested keeping one of their dogs Jezabel to live with them at their parents' residence in Robina.

Magistrate Kay Ryan said the treatment of the animals was despicable and if their personal circumstances were different they may have been given prison terms.

"You will not be keeping your animal to further torture,” Magistrate Ryan said.

Leary and Sheppard were each sentenced to the maximum of three years probation with strict conditions, made to pay RSPCA costs of $9887.26 each and entered into a prohibition order preventing them from owning animals for three years.

RSPCA prosecutions officer Tracey Jackson said RSPCA was happy with the comments made by Magistrate Ryan.

"Things don't get much more worse than a breach of a duty of care causing death,” Ms Jackson said.

"They'd be given numerous opportunities to improve the way they treated and the way they cared for their animals, countless hours of RSPCA time and education, and still they didn't see anything they were doing was wrong.

"Unfortunately we had a dog who paid the ultimate price.”

Ms Jackson said RSPCA was happy with the result as the re-homing process for the animals was now able to commence.

Gatton Star

Topics:  animal cruelty breach of duty of care gatton magistrates court lockyer valley regency downs rspca

