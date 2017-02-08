Heavy fines for neglectful horse owners

DUTY OF CARE: Horse owners can be fined for not providing ample shade and water for their animals.

HORSE owners who fail to provide adequate shelter and water for their livestock could face up to seven years in jail.

RSPCA metro inspector Laurie Stageman covers the Lockyer and Brisbane Valley region and said he had noticed an increasing number of horses left without adequate shade and water.

And with extreme temperatures forecast this weekend, horses, just like humans, could be subject to heat stroke and heat stress.

"Owners wouldn't stand out in the sun all day, yet they expect their animals to,” Mr Stageman said.

"People who have horses in unsheltered paddocks must provide horses with some form of shade and shelter.”

Horse owners who don't provide adequate conditions for their animals could face a $50,000 fine and 12 months' jail time for failing to provide duty of care under the animal care and protection act 2001.

Additionally, they could receive another $250,000 slap and 12 months jail for cruelty to animals and in extreme cases face seven years in jail.

"It's the owner's duty of care to make sure horses and livestock have access to shade and shelter,” Mr Stageman said.

He said one tree in a paddock was not adequate.

"A lot of people have been keeping horses in round yards and some have been doing the right thing and putting up shade sails,” Mr Stageman said.

During hot days, horses can drink up to five times the amount they normally would, just like dogs.

In the past week the RSPCA has responded to 28 calls of animals locked in cars, 62 jobs regarding animals with little or no shade and another 110 with insufficient water.

RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty said a dog could survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they would die.

"A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal,” he said.

"It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place.

"We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over.”