Heatwave to hit Lockyer and Somerset this week

Temperatures are expected to be well above average in south east Queensland.

SOUTH East Queensland is in for another heatwave this week, which is forecast through until early next week.

Current predictions have the temperature reaching 40 degrees on Thursday, and 41 degrees on Saturday.

But if the Bureau of Meteorology is correct, we could be in for some wet relief on Sunday, with forecasters predicting a 90% chance of 5-10mm in the region.

Tonight will be the coolest night of the heat wave with a minimum of 19 degrees and for the rest of the week it won't go below 20.

If you think it's going to be hot and muggy in the Lockyer and Somerset Region, consider those further inland such as Birdsville and Thargomindah.

Birdsville's daytime temperatures are forecast for a scorching 45 degrees for three consecutive days.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Andrea Peace said the extreme temperatures were well above average for this time of year.

"It's not only the daytime temperatures that matter but the night time that matters as well,” she said.

"By the time we get to Sunday, the inland temperatures will start to return to normal.”

The BoM are reminding people to stay hydrated and seek cool conditions during these extreme weather events.