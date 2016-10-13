26°
Healthy hub is last piece of the puzzle

Tom Threadingham
| 13th Oct 2016 9:11 AM
BIG OPEN: Faith Lutheran College principal Janelle Anderson and captains Molly Pitkin and Kaleb O'Keeffe with federal member for Wright Scott Buchholz and state member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss at the opening of G-Block.
BIG OPEN: Faith Lutheran College principal Janelle Anderson and captains Molly Pitkin and Kaleb O'Keeffe with federal member for Wright Scott Buchholz and state member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss at the opening of G-Block.

THE final piece in Faith Lutheran College's teaching puzzle has been unveiled.

The school officially opened its $2.4 million G-Block in front of staff, students and special guests during a ceremony last Friday.

The new facility includes five classrooms, an undercover gymnasium, a rock climbing wall and an undercover learning area.

The building was jointly funded by the federal and state governments with Faith Lutheran College funding a significant portion.

College principal Janelle Anderson said the building would become a hub for humanities, health and physical education.

"This is my tenth year at the school, and it is finally that last piece of the puzzle of the main teaching buildings,” she said.

She said the facility would greatly benefit students.

"We run health and physical education as a subject but we also run a fitness certificate 3 and a sport and recreation certificate,” she said.

"So, our students, for those courses, need to have that available and part of their qualification is to train people in the fitness facility.”

Student Lailah Kropman said the opening was a proud moment.

"To finally finish all the classrooms it feels like you've developed with the school,” she said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  faith lutheran college, plainland

