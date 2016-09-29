23°
Hazel the dog finds new forever family

Ali Kuchel
29th Sep 2016
NEW HOME: Hazel, the mastiff cross was adopted by Gloria and Ivan Trusz after they saw her photo in the Gatton Star.
NEW HOME: Hazel, the mastiff cross was adopted by Gloria and Ivan Trusz after they saw her photo in the Gatton Star. Ali Kuchel

AFTER Gloria and Ivan Trusz's dog passed away, the Gatton couple never thought they'd own another dog.

But when they saw Hazel's photo in the Gatton Star, they decided to take a look.

Hazel, a mastiff cross, was up for adoption at the UQ Clinical Studies Centre, and had featured in the Gatton Star on a number of occasions.

She'd been at the centre for five months, and was looking for her forever home.

"We thought about her for a few days, then Ivan said 'I really like that dog',” Mrs Trusz said.

The couple visited Hazel at the centre, instantly falling for her playful but cuddly nature.

"After we'd had her for a couple days, we knew we couldn't take her back,” Mrs Trusz said.

Hazel now has a new home, which she shares with Smoky the cat, however Hazel is a bit too enthusiastic for the 14-year-old cat.

Instead, she enjoys three walks per day with her new family.

"She's just a loving dog,” Mr Trusz said.

"Since we've had her she's never gotten angry about anything.

"Being a bigger dog I thought it might not have been a good idea, but she's been really good.”

The couple like to say that 'Ivan does the walking and Gloria does the feeding'.

Mr Trusz said it was Hazel's photo in the paper which originally drew them towards their new pooch.

"I really liked the look of the dog, and when we went out to see her, she was obviously a pretty friendly dog,” he said.

There are a number of dogs and cats available for adoption at the UQ Clinical Studies Centre. If you're looking for a new pet, phone them on 54601868.

Topics:  adoption dog, lockyer valley, uq clinical studies, uq pets

