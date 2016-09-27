Hawks' historic day claims two grand final wins

WHITE LINE FEVER: Taylor Hawthorne on his way to scoring one of his two grand final tries.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gatton Hawks coach Andrew Schmidt led two teams to grand final wins on an historic day for the club.

The Hawks Second Division side beat Dalby Diehards 24-0 in a tough encounter that did not reflect on the final scoreline.

The minor premiers ground out the win in wet conditions with TRL Second Division player of the year Taylor Hawthorne opening the scoring and grabbing a second late on.

Daniel Cullinane and Todd Bichel also crossed the line to bring home the title.

The experienced Wes Murray picked up the man of the match award for his performance on the day.

The celebrations for the Hawks didn't end there as Reserve Grade also took the crown under Schmidt's guidance with a 16-4 win over Toowoomba Valleys Roosters.

Gatton enjoyed a strong season heading into the decider and saw off a spirited challenge from Valleys, who had come from fifth place to make the grand final.

The Hawks were breached only once throughout the entire game and tries to Scott Cubit, Cameron Nicholls and Alex Groves were enough to win the match.

Gatton captain Jagan Swan led from the front and was rewarded with the prestigious O'Shea McGovern Medal for being best on ground.

A day that will be cherished by the Hawks in a long time as they took home two premierships on the same day.