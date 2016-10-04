Hatton Vale's inspiring young mum

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Age: 28

Marital Status: Married

Children: Two (6 and 4.5)

What has been the most memorable experience of your time being a personal trainer?

The most recent would be the bootcamp and morning tea I held to celebrate one year of PT. Training a great group of ladies in the one room, my whole body was filled with happiness, love and passion.

Why did you decide to get involved in the industry?

I discovered how much better I felt as a person, and as a mother, when I took the time to take care of me & my health. By feeding my body nourishing foods, and staying active, my energy levels improved, my moods were more stable and I grew confidence within myself.

How has being involved in the industry changed the way you look at the world?

It has made me less judgemental and have more empathy towards others and their own unique situations. It has also opened my eyes towards how much we all constantly criticise ourselves and tell ourselves we can't, rather than we can.

I have a better awareness and I feel so much more gratitude towards what I have, and who I am, each day, and focus on the positives.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Getting married and having my two beautiful children.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

I have a few quotes that I live by:

Happiness is a choice.

Do it with passion or not at all.

Self love isn't selfish, it is necessary.

If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like to see more people going out of their way to be KIND, rather than nasty. Particularly with social media.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Lake Apex will always be a favourite, as my husband and I spent a lot of time there walking with my dog, when we were dating!

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My Dad - for the passion, commitment and selflessness he has shown towards others throughout his life in everything he does.

My Grandma (deceased) - Always kind hearted and positive.