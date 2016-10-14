Hatton Vale's Christie Simpson's fight to keep extra dog continues

NOT GOING: Christie Simpson with her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, son Antwon, Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.

CHRISTIE Simpson's struggle with LVRC to keep four dogs on her 6000sqm Hatton Vale property continues, with council saying they never received her excess animal application.

"Council's records show that, to date, no application to keep an extra dog at the said address has been submitted,” a LVRC spokesperson said.

"Therefore, council is unable to come to a decision regarding the approval of the extra dog.”

Ms Simpson said this was because council would not process her application when she refused to supply the supporting documentation in July.

"It's unnecessary, they have plenty of information about all of my dogs already and Dora is an inside dog,” she said.

Prior to 2012, according to Local Laws under the Laidley Shire Council Law and Sub Law 2007, Keeping and Control of Animals, only two dogs were allowed to be kept on a property unless it was farmland and/or used for primary production.

Now Local Law states only three dogs are allowed to be kept without an excess animal permit on 4000- 19,999sqm of land.

Ms Simpson said a council representative told her she would have to get rid of one of her dogs if her excess animal permit was rejected.

"They basically said I'd have to find someone to take it,” Ms Simpson said.

"I'm not getting rid of our dogs. They are members of our family.”

A LVRC spokesperson reconfirmed council would not process any excess animal permits without the necessary supporting documentation.

However the LRVC spokesperson did not respond with how council would enforce Ms Simpson keeping the extra dog on her property.