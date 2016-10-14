22°
News

Hatton Vale's Christie Simpson's fight to keep extra dog continues

14th Oct 2016 12:25 PM
NOT GOING: Christie Simpson with her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, son Antwon, Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.
NOT GOING: Christie Simpson with her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, son Antwon, Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CHRISTIE Simpson's struggle with LVRC to keep four dogs on her 6000sqm Hatton Vale property continues, with council saying they never received her excess animal application.

"Council's records show that, to date, no application to keep an extra dog at the said address has been submitted,” a LVRC spokesperson said.

"Therefore, council is unable to come to a decision regarding the approval of the extra dog.”

Ms Simpson said this was because council would not process her application when she refused to supply the supporting documentation in July.

"It's unnecessary, they have plenty of information about all of my dogs already and Dora is an inside dog,” she said.

Prior to 2012, according to Local Laws under the Laidley Shire Council Law and Sub Law 2007, Keeping and Control of Animals, only two dogs were allowed to be kept on a property unless it was farmland and/or used for primary production.

Now Local Law states only three dogs are allowed to be kept without an excess animal permit on 4000- 19,999sqm of land.

Ms Simpson said a council representative told her she would have to get rid of one of her dogs if her excess animal permit was rejected.

"They basically said I'd have to find someone to take it,” Ms Simpson said.

"I'm not getting rid of our dogs. They are members of our family.”

A LVRC spokesperson reconfirmed council would not process any excess animal permits without the necessary supporting documentation.

However the LRVC spokesperson did not respond with how council would enforce Ms Simpson keeping the extra dog on her property.

Gatton Star

Topics:  excess animal permit hatton vale local law lvrc

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Hatton Vale's Christie Simpson's fight to keep extra dog continues

Hatton Vale's Christie Simpson's fight to keep extra dog...

CHRISTIE Simpson's struggle with LVRC to keep four dogs on her 6000sqm Hatton Vale property continues.

Humble Dan is Queensland indoor star

PROUD: Gatton's Daniel Ost with his award for best player at the Junior State Carnival.

Daniel Ost was top at the Queensland U16 indoor cricket carnival.

Stay safe this bushfire season

BUSHFIRES ABOUT: Lockyer-Somerset Area Commander Ross Mutzelburg urges residents to get bushfire prepared as temperatures begin to rise across the region.

BUSHFIRE season is off to a blazing start.

Deadly tick cases rising

GIVE TICKS THE FLICK: Dr. Amanda Phillips tests poor pup Maggee for a suspected tick bite at Gatton Vet Surgery.

Owners are being warned to protect and check their animals for ticks

Local Partners

Hatton Vale's Christie Simpson's fight to keep extra dog continues

CHRISTIE Simpson's struggle with LVRC to keep four dogs on her 6000sqm Hatton Vale property continues.

Boogie over Toogoolawah

BIG TURNOUT: More than 100 skydivers gathered for the festival's first day.

The Skydive Ramblers Post Equinox Boogie got underway.

Humble Dan is Queensland indoor star

PROUD: Gatton's Daniel Ost with his award for best player at the Junior State Carnival.

Daniel Ost was top at the Queensland U16 indoor cricket carnival.

Stay safe this bushfire season

BUSHFIRES ABOUT: Lockyer-Somerset Area Commander Ross Mutzelburg urges residents to get bushfire prepared as temperatures begin to rise across the region.

BUSHFIRE season is off to a blazing start.

Deadly tick cases rising

GIVE TICKS THE FLICK: Dr. Amanda Phillips tests poor pup Maggee for a suspected tick bite at Gatton Vet Surgery.

Owners are being warned to protect and check their animals for ticks

Laidley's Faith Works International turns six

GRATEFUL: Pastors Jo and Trevor Bartley celebrate their Church, Faith works International's sixth birthday with members last Saturday.

And expands internationally.

Not a ruff life for some model dogs

NATURAL: Cobber the Border Terrier was not shy in front of the camera.

A Mt Hallen dog will feature in a Dogs Queensland calendar.

Lake Apex unfit for runners

CONCERNED: Marisa Carpenter believes more needs to be done about runners' safety around Lake Apex.

Recent incidents have left some Lake Apex users feeling unsafe.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

The final trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has landed on the internet.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

PRIME DEVELOPMENT SITE INDUSTRIAL - 10.34ha ( 25.55 acres ) - On 3 Deeds

125-129 Carrington Road, Torrington 4350

0 0 $2,500,000

Preliminary Approval for a Material Change of Use has been granted for this property to form part of the ever expanding Torrington Industrial Park. Ideally...

Renovated and Priced to Sell - $329,999

401 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 3 1 1 $329,999

* Fantastic timber kitchen with stone bench tops and stainless steel appliances * Stylish new bathroom * Huge sunken lounge * 3 good sized bedrooms with built...

Highgrove Estate - Family Living Made Easy

6 Campbell Drive, Highfields 4352

House 5 2 2 $549,000

This quality Martin Fallon Home is the quintessential family built home located in Highgrove Estate, which will be sure to impress. Situated on a generous 1000sqm...

Entertainers Delight Tranquillity Plus

33 Gainsborough Drive, Glenvale 4350

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

*RED HOT* - Reduced to offers over $349,000 - Owners MUST Sell! Located in a quiet and sort after street in Glenvale, this home should definitely be at the top...

Seize the opportunity - Now!

8 Spencer Street, Harristown 4350

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

Now is the time to seize this one before it's too late! Only minutes to inner CBD this 4-bedroom brick home compliments comfort and tranquillity. Allocated on a...

More Than Meets The Eye!

570 Greenwattle Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 1 3 $329,000

Fabulous layout with all the right spaces for a big family. Entertain on the covered rear deck or relax on the sunny west facing veranda with views of the...

Eco Friendly Brick/Tile With 3KW Solar Power + Solar Hot Water System + 2 Living Areas + Detached Studio $299,000+

25 Welcombe Avenue, Rockville 4350

House 3 1 1 $299,000+

MUST SELL, Owners are on the move. A real surprise package, the features are endless. Entry/ office, very large open plan lounge/dining with polished hardwood...

Grand Family Home in Quiet Cul-de-sac

4 Roy Close, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 4 Offers above...

This spacious residence showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and lifestyle. Impressive fixtures, and Fittings, and neutral colour scheme...

SOLD BY GRANT BEVERIDGE!!!!

15 Walsh Street, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Be the one to call this one home or a prefect portfolio addition for the investors! With a kitchen not even 6 months old featuring Caesar stone bench tops...

A True Centenary Winner Views to the Eastern Rim!

19 Catto Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 $339,000 PLUS

A great starter or investment home in a neat pocket of Centenary, offering stunning views and location buying to the lucky new owners who move quickly on this...

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off