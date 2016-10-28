32°
Harley's standing out from the crowd for a cause

Ali Kuchel
| 28th Oct 2016 3:55 PM
Plainland BMX rider Harley Roberts is riding in pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Plainland BMX rider Harley Roberts is riding in pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.

WHEN Harley Roberts competes on his BMX he stands out from the crowd.

Not because he's the best rider out there, but because he's wearing hot pink while his competitors are in blacks and greens.

It was Harley's choice to ride a pink bike, wear a pink helmet and recently, wear pink race clothes during his events because it's his way of raising awareness for breast cancer.

"I wanted to get more awareness out there about breast cancer,” Harley said.

"There's a whole group of young kids riding BMX and if they see me, they will talk to their parents and hopefully they get the screenings done.”

Four years ago, Harley's auntie Beth Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer.

And in 2015, his mother's friend and colleague was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

For Harley, the choice was simple. Wear pink and help raise awareness.

"Ever since my auntie was diagnosed with breast cancer, I wanted to go pink,” Harley said.

IN HOT PINK: Plainland BMX rider Harley Roberts is riding in pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.
IN HOT PINK: Plainland BMX rider Harley Roberts is riding in pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.

In 2015, Harley was fortunate to have a sponsor come on board to start making his dream possible.

At the start of the year, Harley commenced the racing season with a pink bike and helmet. And at his most recent competition last month, he wore pink pants and guernsey for the Queensland titles where he finished in 16th place.

"I've had a lot of people come up and ask me why I'm wearing pink,” Harley said.

"I don't take any donations or anything like that - it's just spreading awareness... we all need our mums and they're the ones who never look after themselves first - they put us kids first.”

Harley said anything he wins on his bike goes towards breast cancer research.

Topics:  bmx racing breast cancer faith college harley roberts lockyer valley teenager

