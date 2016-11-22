31°
Handmade treasures make for great Christmas shopping

Lachlan Mcivor
| 22nd Nov 2016 4:12 PM
MARKET BARGAINS: Natasha and Tracie Chassain enjoyed their time at the Glamorgan Vale Handcrafted Market Day.
MARKET BARGAINS: Natasha and Tracie Chassain enjoyed their time at the Glamorgan Vale Handcrafted Market Day. Lachlan McIvor

THERE was a chance to grab some special, handmade presents to fill your Christmas stockings over the weekend that you won't find in any shop.

On Saturday, the Glamorgan Vale Handcrafted Market Day was open for business with a wide range of unique items available to browse and buy that had been made by local vendors.

Wares on sale ranged from plants, leather and metal work to embroidery, craft, jams, jewellery and even gourds that had been turned into Christmas themed gifts.

There was something for sale for every taste and style.

Tracie Chassain said the low price to rent a space at the Glamorgan Vale market compared to similar events had allowed a larger range of people to show off their creations.

"It's been great,” Ms Chassain said.

"Just look at all the beautiful stuff for sale.

"Sometimes it's just too much to be able to set up at other places.”

To get involved in further market days or for any more information, phone Elona on 0411095645.

Gatton Star

Topics:  day glamorgan handcrafted market the vale

