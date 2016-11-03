Growing future farming leaders locally

ONCE a packer, now a leader, Juni Kim has progressed through the ranks at Barden Produce.

When he first started working at the Gatton business 10 years ago, he was in the sheds packing pumpkins and lettuces.

Now, he's one of the company's future leaders, just recently finishing a Growing Leaders course with the National Vegetable Industry Leadership Program.

Mr Kim was one of 15 participants from across the vegetable industry who have furthered themselves as leaders in the field.

"It's really hard to find people that want to get involved in the vegetable industry because all they see is people out in the packing field and hard labour in the sun all day," Mr Kim said.

"But what they don't see is the hidden side of what goes on in the packing, admin and buying and selling."

Mr Kim is currently the production manager at Barden Produce, having progressed from packer to supervisor to logistics manager prior to his current position.

"(The industry) changes every day, other farms and packing sheds might be seasonal, but we're all year round," he said.

Mr Kim said participating in the leadership program would benefit him in the vegetable industry.

"It's all about future leaders and young leaders in the industry," he said.

"These programs are needed to train future leaders up, it doesn't matter what age, where you're from or what you're experienced in."

Barden's general manager Clem Hodgman, who nominated Mr Kim for the course, said Mr Kim was committed to his career path.

"We are very proud of Juni's ongoing performance and he is certainly an assess to our business," Mr Hodgman said.

"He has a bright future in the industry which is as he eluded to, not all about back breaking, sun soaked labour.

"You just have to be prepared to say, 'pick me' and mean it."