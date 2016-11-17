Grandchester cowboy proud to don pink for rodeo

HOLD TIGHT: Jack Capewell in action at the Fernvale Rodeo.

RODEO: The second round of the National Finals Rodeo returns to Toowoomba with the competitors set to be decked out in pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

For Grandchester cowboy Jack Capewell, it isn't just a chance to add to his rising stock but to represent a cause close to his heart.

Some have labelled him the red hot favourite for the Saddle Ride title, but Capewell wasn't getting ahead of himself.

"I'm grateful to be where I'm at now, there's still a long road to get better,” he said.

"I've got a long way to go, there's always room for improvement.”

He is looking to fare better at the Clive Berghofer Events Centre than he did in the previous round, but said it wasn't playing on his mind.

"I was thrown in the first round by a great old bucking horse I have won a lot of money on before but had no luck that night,” Capewell said.

"Sometimes that happens, there is never a horse that couldn't be rode and a rider that couldn't be thrown.

"Just got to get back on the next one.”

The Tough Enough To Wear Pink is a national campaign which provides a framework for rodeos and western events to promote breast cancer awareness.

Cowboys, cowgirls, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to wear pink to the event to show their support.

A percentage of all proceeds will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Capewell said he was fully behind the initiative.

"It's a good way to show cowboys support it, we're not barbaric,” he said.

"It's a good thing to go out there and represent them.

"When it's a good crowd, there's nothing better.”

The cowboy will be proudly representing members of his family who have been affected by the disease by donning pink.

"I've got a shirt made up,” Capewell said.

"Mum and dad have had skin cancers removed.

"Family members have had breast cancer, it's a good way to be able to support them.”

It is through his rodeo work that Capewell is able to carry on his family's legacy.

"Main importance to me is my family,” he said.

"All my family have been drovers.

"They didn't hand everything to me, they made me earn everything I've got.”

The rodeo action kicks off at 5pm on Saturday.