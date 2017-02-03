Golf pro links up with Gatton club

TOP SHOT: PGA teaching professional Anna Stanton has linked up with the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club.

GOLF: Anna Stanton may have decided to take a step away from the professional scene, but that will work in the favour of keen golfers in the Lockyer Valley.

The PGA teaching professional has linked up with Gatton Jubilee Golf Club to take lessons and run junior programs.

The 22-year-old saw an opportunity to offer her expertise to the club.

"I just asked whether they would be happy for me teaching at the club because I am a full PGA member and I did do a traineeship for a year through the PGA,” Stanton said.

"They didn't have anyone here offering any golf tuition so they've brought that on board and I'll be able to pass my knowledge onto the members.”

Stanton spent a year as a full-time professional but made the difficult decision to take her life down a different path.

"I was playing on the tour... and I just decided that it wasn't really for me,” she said.

"There's perception and there's reality and unfortunately for female professional golfers, it's going to be very hard to earn an honest living.

" I could just see the financial pressure putting more strain on my game.”

She is in Gatton to study Veterinary Technology at the University of Queensland, a career she has long held an interest in.

"I wanted to pursue a career in the veterinary field so I came out here,” she said.

"Growing up on a cattle property has been a pretty big influence.”

Stanton began playing golf as an eight-year-old at the Kilcoy Golf Club and honed her skills early on at the weekly clinics her father would take her to.

She encouraged youngsters to take up the sport, even if they had never picked up a club before.

"Any kids that want to come and give it a go are more than welcome,” she said.

To organise a lesson or inquire about clinics, phone the club on 54621420.