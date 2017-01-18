Give jobseekers a chance, get them off benefits

NEW DIGS: WDF supervisor Sharon Fong shows off some creations for sale in their shop, now located at the Gatton Girl Guides Hut.

GATTON'S Work for the Dole's recycle shop may have a new and improved location, but more community support is needed to gather momentum.

WDF Supervisor Sharon Fong hoped local businesses would visit their new shop to see the jobseekers potential and skills themselves.

"We need the business sector to come down to check out what these guys can do and give them a chance to get them off benefits and back into the workforce,” Ms Fong said.

The WDF program plays a vital role in helping to integrate jobseekers back into the workforce, by building participants' self-esteem and giving them new skills or touching up skills they already have.

Participants volunteer 15-25 hours a week and under supervision, sew and make paper craft, jewellery and woodwork with recycled items to sell back to the community.

They are responsible for setting up the shop, cash flow and selling items to customers to also get hands-on retail experience.

A percentage of what is made in the shop is donated back to a selected charity.

Ms Fong said the WDF program was still relying heavily on the community for donations.

"Our new shop is right across from the Gatton RSL so we've had some interest and people looking, but we are hoping for more support and donations of recyclable items from the community,” she said.

"We need anything to do with craft work, and smaller items for the woodworking to really help to get us going.”

The WDF recycle shop's relocation to a better building was all thanks to Ms Fong and WDF woodwork supervisor Les Prince.

The duo went above and beyond to make the move happen with the help of their partners and the WDF participants, who helped them to pack up the old shop and workspace at the Gatton Scout Hall and set-up the new shop at the Gatton Girl Guides Hut on the corner of Hickey St and Park Lane, Gatton.

"We were looking for another location and Les's daughter is with the Gatton Girl Guides so we contacted them, got it risk assessed and we got a phone call that it was all good,” Ms Fong said.

"It is smaller but it's perfect because it has air-con so the guys can pop in for breaks and cool off.”

The crew are operational Monday to Friday from 9am-2.30pm and the shop is open from 9am-2pm, for the community to visit.

The WFD shop will be officially opened by LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan on Wednesday, February 8 with the grand opening kicking off from 10am-1pm.

If anyone would like to make a donation, phone Sharon Fong on 0476139212.