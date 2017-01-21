Get to know the teacher with a love for life and league

ON THE BALL: Lockyer District High School teacher Matt Schulze with students Brandon Clarke (left) and Dylan Flanagan.

Name: Matthew Schulze

Occupation: Teacher at Lockyer District High School

Age: 27

Marital Status: Married

Children: Two-year-old Eli

What has been the most memorable experience of your time teaching at Lockyer District High School?

Working with the Year 7/8 rugby league team and getting the rugby league class established within the school.

I also enjoyed the relationship I developed with my Year 8 class in 2016.

What drove you towards getting involved in your field?

A love of sport and good experiences from my schooling years.

What is your biggest passion?

My family and rugby league.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My marriage, my son and playing for Australian universities rugby league.

What do you hope to achieve in the next ten years?

Further establish myself in my profession, continue to grow my family and further develop as a rugby league coach.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

Continued dedication will get you results. Wayne Bennett said that to me when I was 12.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

The Broncos playing on a Friday night. I don't have time to watch them in any other time slots.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

The conflict and the negative way in which we treat each other.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

I enjoy being around the water so water skiing and heading to the coast.

What is your favourite type of music?

Country.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Just spending time with my friends, fishing, camping and playing sport.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Atkinson Dam, I am part of a boat club and water ski there (when it has water).

What would be the first thing you do if you won the Lotto?

Pay off my debt and go on a holiday.

Who are the people you most admire and why?

My wife and mother. Both are strong, independent and loving women.