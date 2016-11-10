Get to know the Silva lining supporting Lockyer High's students

HELPING HAND: Silva Johansen with student Amber Schroen at an event for RU OK Day at Lockyer District High School.

Occupation: Youth Support Co-ordinator at Lockyer District High School

Age: 33

Marital Status: De facto

Children: Two

What has been the most memorable experience of your time at Lockyer District High School?

On my first day I was at a whole school assembly and our principal was speaking to a sea of students about what it means to be a part of Lockyer District High School. In that moment I thought to myself that this is a place that I felt I belonged at.

What drove you towards getting involved in youth support?

I have always been a person that wanted others to know that they mattered and were never alone and one that others could come to for help and support. This led me into roles within the community sector and then into nursing, but I wanted to be in a role that was more proactive in my pursuits to help others. I wanted to work with youth to help them develop and learn skills to make positive choices in their lives.

What is your biggest passion?

I had to overcome adversity and personal struggles and had no real support offered to me from my high school or community.

Experiencing this myself is what drives my passion to work with young people in helping them reach their full potential and make them aware about the support available so they do not have to go through difficult times alone.

What do you hope to achieve in the next ten years?

I will have continued to build my skills and knowledge on how to best support the needs of our youth in the community.

I will also be celebrating the numerous young people who have achieved their goals and are setting new ones to conquer, including those set by both of my own children. I hope to see the positive impact of our youth's success within our greater community.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Failure is not something to fear but to overcome. We have to let our kids be able to make mistakes, let them dream, let them take risks, let them learn to succeed but that it's also okay to fail. They can dust themselves off and try again.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

Laughter, because it's a great way to relieve stress and at times it can help me to see a situation in a more accurate perspective.