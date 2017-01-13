Get to know local pastor Curtis Rothemund

Occupation: Pastor of Bible Baptist Church Gatton

Age: 41

Marital Status: Married

Children: 5

What has been the most memorable experience of your time at Gatton Bible Baptist Church?

We have been involved with the Gatton Show for the last three years and we have also done Carols in Grantham and Gatton. Everything that Bible Baptist Church has been involved in has been memorable.

What drove you towards getting involved in your field?

The call of God in my life and people. From a teenager, I believed that God was calling me to be a Pastor and people have needs in their lives that only Almighty God can help with. I had a motorbike accident in 2008 which changed my life and how I viewed life and made me realise how precious life is and that there is a world full of people with fragile lives.

What is your biggest passion?

Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with others, which is the death, the burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Fulfilling God's call in my life and marrying my beautiful wife of 15 years and having a family.

What do you hope to achieve in the next ten years?

I want to give the community the best chance of receiving the Gospel which results in eternal life, and having peace in knowing where you are going after we pass on from this life.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

Repent (change your thinking toward God and sin) and be baptised from my Sunday school teacher back in 1984.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

God's word, because it helps me through every day.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

I enjoy fishing and camping in hard to get to places that you can only access by 4WD.

What is your favourite type of music?

Old Hymns.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Going on holidays with my family to Hervey Bay.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Getting up in the hills between Mulgowie and Gatton. The view up there is exceptional.