Get to know Gatton's artist Elizabeth Browne

Occupation: Painter/artist

Age: 77 years and I'm proud.

Marital Status: Married for 51 years, widowed.

Children: 6

Why did you decide to study and develop your talent as an artist, and open Tara Rose Art Gallery?

Art was my passion and people liked what I was producing so I decided to create and open Tara Rose Art Gallery.

How long have you been an artist for?

45 years on and off.

What do you think art brings to the world?

Art is like music and sport it just brings the world together, it brings us onto a level playing field and I love sharing colour and my passion.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

A happy marriage and six amazing and uniquely different children and now 12 grandchildren.

What is your favourite type of music?

I love musical theatre and light classics because I used to perform.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

To be true to yourself, by a wonderful friend when I was 14, who was unbelievably inspiring.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Peace and for government to have a more realistic and honest approach to their people.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love being the curator of million stars with a community group at Gatton library. We brought together many women of the community to connect and everyone had a story. We hope to continue the project under another name in the library such as reading to small children and getting parents to read more to young children because they so are developmental between 1-5.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

I came from Wagga, going to all the live theatre and musicals. I loved the glamour the music and the atmosphere.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Looking out from my home over the lake is unbelievable. The cultural centre in the soul of Gatton and I'd love to contribute to that in future.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

One of the most amazing people I met was Gladys Moncrieff, she was a musical theatre star in the 1940-1960s and truly inspiring.