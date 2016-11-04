Get to know Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel

HISTORY MAKER: Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel (right) with his father and team manager Derek Pingel.

Occupation: Business owner and operator, car detailing

Age: 30

Marital Status: Single

Children: None

What has been the most memorable experience of your time driving?

Racing and breaking the lap record at Highlands Motorsport Park in New Zealand.

How did you first get involved in driving?

I learnt to drive off my dad at a very young age. By seven I was driving on my own and I took a VW Beetle to a race track when I was 13 or so as dad was testing his Skyline. A few laps in I knew I wanted to race cars.

Who are your all-time favourite drivers and why?

Peter Brock as he was a great guy and a brilliant driver, and my dad because his passion and drive to always do his best and win always amazed me.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Being the first Queenslander ever to win the Aussie Racing Cars Championship by the biggest points margin ever.

What do you hope to achieve in the next ten years?

I hope to advance to racing around the world in all different categories experiencing the different disciplines that different categories have to offer while seeing the world.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

From my best friend Mary. There is no point cautiously tip-toeing through life only to arrive safely at death. Better off coming crashing in going "Whoa! What an awesome ride”.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

People's attitudes towards others and the unknown. So many people have a very negative outlook on life and think the world is against them when it really isn't, it's just the world trying to prepare you for better things.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation outside of driving, and why?

Working on a garden with some music on. It's peaceful and rewarding.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Just about any time in the car with dad. Doing the speed limit of course.

What would be the first thing you do if you won the lotto?

Start a driving school and education program to be implemented in schools so that by the time kids get their licence they would be confident and educated in the art of driving a motor vehicle.