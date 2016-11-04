32°
News

Get to know Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel

Lachlan McIvor | 4th Nov 2016 1:17 PM
HISTORY MAKER: Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel (right) with his father and team manager Derek Pingel.
HISTORY MAKER: Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel (right) with his father and team manager Derek Pingel. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Occupation: Business owner and operator, car detailing

Age: 30

Marital Status: Single

Children: None

What has been the most memorable experience of your time driving?

Racing and breaking the lap record at Highlands Motorsport Park in New Zealand.

How did you first get involved in driving?

I learnt to drive off my dad at a very young age. By seven I was driving on my own and I took a VW Beetle to a race track when I was 13 or so as dad was testing his Skyline. A few laps in I knew I wanted to race cars.

Who are your all-time favourite drivers and why?

Peter Brock as he was a great guy and a brilliant driver, and my dad because his passion and drive to always do his best and win always amazed me.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Being the first Queenslander ever to win the Aussie Racing Cars Championship by the biggest points margin ever.

What do you hope to achieve in the next ten years?

I hope to advance to racing around the world in all different categories experiencing the different disciplines that different categories have to offer while seeing the world.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

From my best friend Mary. There is no point cautiously tip-toeing through life only to arrive safely at death. Better off coming crashing in going "Whoa! What an awesome ride”.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

People's attitudes towards others and the unknown. So many people have a very negative outlook on life and think the world is against them when it really isn't, it's just the world trying to prepare you for better things.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation outside of driving, and why?

Working on a garden with some music on. It's peaceful and rewarding.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Just about any time in the car with dad. Doing the speed limit of course.

What would be the first thing you do if you won the lotto?

Start a driving school and education program to be implemented in schools so that by the time kids get their licence they would be confident and educated in the art of driving a motor vehicle.

Gatton Star

Topics:  aussie racing cars championship brendon pingel

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Get to know Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel

Get to know Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel

Brendon Pingel on life, driving and what pushes him.

Ronald and Joy celebrate more than sixty years of love

LASTING LOVE: Ronald and Joyce Neuendorf celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Tent Hill Baptist Church, with 100 people in attendance.

Ronald and Joyce Neuendorf recently passed 60 years of marriage.

Placing the spotlight on Laidley's young sport stars

SENIOR: Shaun Redgrave was presented with his award by Brisbane Strikers player Trent Clulow.

Laidley High's best and brightest sport stars were recognised.

Local firefighters honoured for service to region

Hatton Vale Summerholm Fire Warden Colin Harch received his second, third and fourth National Medal Clips at the Rural Fire Service service awards.

Firefighters receive service medals.

Local Partners

Get to know Aussie Racing Car driver Brendon Pingel

Brendon Pingel on life, driving and what pushes him.

Bonnie cops prize before new career away from the pool

RECOGNISED: Bonnie O'Mullane has spent six years at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Bonnie O'Mullane awarded for her work before embarking on new path.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

BEN Affleck's four-year-old son, Samuel, caught a cold from Prince George when they went to the same play area.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

8 Mins to KMart - Panoramic Views - Buyers Committed Elsewhere

29 Panoramic Drive, Preston 4352

House 4 2 4 Interest Over...

Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is this impeccable built, stylish federation, 40 sq. Jeff Abel built home on 2888m2 of terraced low-maintenance grounds & still...

First Home Owner, Investor, Developer

22 Warwick Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 6 $319,900

FOR THE DEVELOPER: Great 905m2 block that could accommodate a duplex, subject to TRC approval. FOR THE FIRST HOME OWNER: Well presented 3 bedroom, large lounge...

Nest Or Invest On Huge 1333m2 Block!

26 Amos Crescent, Mount Lofty 4350

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

New to the market, fresh and ready to move into.This lovely three bedroom, brick home is perfectly positioned in a quiet, secluded street backing onto the...

Rangeville - Duplex - 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Units. $479,000 For Both

101 Alderley Street, Rangeville 4350

Duplex 5 2 2 $479,000

Returning $515 per week, these units are just around the corner from High Street shops. Both units have new floor coverings, both kitchens have been replaced in...

Unique Private 1 Acre

6 Graham Court, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 2 2 4 $485,000

If you are tired of the predictability with inspecting houses and are looking for that property that is different from the rest then look no further. This private...

Contract crashed - massive price reduction - best value in Glenvale at Offers above $349,000

6 Cooranga Street, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Above...

This home requires your full attention the sellers have made it clear they need a contract today! Nicely tucked away in the Sunset Estate in Glenvale, this...

Picturesque and perfectly located - low maintenance character living!

18 Allan Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 2 4 Buyer Interest...

From the enchanting street facade to the unique blend of modern interior renovations, you will fall in love with this character home from first sight. Many...

Secluded, Peaceful And Plenty Of Space

7 Nielsen Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 3 2 2 $749,000

This family home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with some filtered views and surrounded by other quality properties and bushland. The property has direct access...

IMPRESSIVE FAMILY HOME ON ACREAGE &amp; 5 MINS TO MAJOR SHOPS .

32 Cotswold Hills Drive, Cotswold Hills 4350

House 5 2 4 AUCTION

This stately residence is the epitome of Cotswold Hills living sprawling out over 4898 m2 and positioned up high overlooking the estate. Gorgeous wrap around...

and Under Offer

5 Aruma Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 2 Under Offer

Located close to Wilsonton High School and easy walk to Shopping Centre, very spacious 3 bedroom plus office, 2 bedrooms are built in, quality Daikin...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!