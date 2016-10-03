24°
News

Get ready for Laidley's first Small Farming Expo

28th Sep 2016 3:08 PM
RURAL COMES FIRST: Expo co-ordinator Margo Hayes is an experienced Vitulus Lowline and Ozline breeder.
RURAL COMES FIRST: Expo co-ordinator Margo Hayes is an experienced Vitulus Lowline and Ozline breeder. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR the first time in 11 years, the town of Laidley will host the 2016 Small Farming Expo.

Celebrating all things small farming and country living, the expo is aimed at small acreage farmers, focussing on what is available to grow on smaller properties, how to grow it and how to care for your land and livestock.

Small Farming Expo co-ordinator Margo Hayes said the expo's jam packed program will give people a first hand experience of small acreage farming.

"There will be six different breeds of cattle, plus pigs, goats, donkeys, llamas, mini horses and alpacas on show,” Ms Hayes said.

At the expo people can interact and talk with the breeders about what they produce, how they produce and if they it be suitable for their acreage.

"If people are considering putting livestock on their small acreage they can come along and see the breeds they are interested in, touch them and compare them,” Ms Hayes said.

With demonstrations and lectures included in the program, people can learn everything they need to know about smaller farms.

"There will be mini horses doing a trick display, a cow clipping demonstration and a cattle vaccination demonstration,” she said.

There will also be farm machinery relevant to smaller breeds and small acreage on display.

Ms Hayes said she was excited to bring the expo to Laidley and hoped to make it an annual event.

"This is the perfect area for it because I, along with most of the exhibitors are from the Lockyer Valley, so it's a chance to all get together and promote what we do,” Ms Hayes said.

For several years, Ms Hayes held the expo on her Thornton farm, but when someone asked her to bring it to Laidley she went for it.

"It was just me in the beginning, then I started asking other breeds to come along,” she said.

"It grew so much, we moved it to Rocklea and then to Maleny.”

The Small Farming Expo will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 9am-3pm at Laidley Showgrounds.

For more info head to smallfarmingexpo.com.au.

Gatton Star

Topics:  laidley, laidley showgrounds, margo hayes, small farming expo

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fordsdale seeks back-to-back premierships

Fordsdale seeks back-to-back premierships

Gatton Fordsdale are getting ready to defend their A-Grade title in the upcoming season against new some faces.

Lockyer artists show creative flair at art expo

FINE ARTS: Members of the Lockyer Valley Art Group at the Individual Art Strokes art exhibition.

Exhibit opens

Lake Apex playground gets face lift

SAFE AND SOUND: Thomas Feldhahn having fun at the renovated junior playground.

Lake Apex playground has been renovated to address safety issues.

Daryl Clarke is a proud Gatton local

TRUE LOCAL: Daryl reminisces about his 73 years living in Gatton.

Adopting his children was the best thing Daryl did.

Local Partners

Fordsdale seeks back-to-back premierships

Gatton Fordsdale are getting ready to defend their A-Grade title in the upcoming season against new some faces.

Somerset Dam ready to undergo upgrade

The gaps along the Breezeway of Somerset Dam will be filled as part of an upgrade.

Somerset Dam to undergo minor upgrade.

Lockyer artists show creative flair at art expo

FINE ARTS: Members of the Lockyer Valley Art Group at the Individual Art Strokes art exhibition.

Exhibit opens

Lake Apex playground gets face lift

SAFE AND SOUND: Thomas Feldhahn having fun at the renovated junior playground.

Lake Apex playground has been renovated to address safety issues.

Hazel the dog finds new forever family

NEW HOME: Hazel, the mastiff cross was adopted by Gloria and Ivan Trusz after they saw her photo in the Gatton Star.

Hazel's found a new home.

Laidley Heights scenic views could be lost to big tower

Judy and Kevin Kelleher are calling for action against a 47 metre phone tower, proposed to be erected in Laidley Heights.

Proposed phone tower has residents angry.

Thornton braces for off-road racing action

FLYING HIGH: High-flying racing comes to Thornton.

Thornton to place host to off-road racing.

Get ready for Laidley's first Small Farming Expo

RURAL COMES FIRST: Expo co-ordinator Margo Hayes is an experienced Vitulus Lowline and Ozline breeder.

Get ready for the 2016 Small Farming Expo.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

VICTORIA Beckham thinks it will be "quite sad" if Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B perform Spice Girls songs together instead of original material

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star and

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted sweet tribute to lovechild

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Actor Emily Blunt promoting The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt stars as a troubled alcoholic

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy in a scene from the TV series The Secret Daughter.

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a country town girl.

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

Superb Inner City Blend of Classic Elegance and Contemporary Flair

4 Laurel Lane, Toowoomba City 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 11.30am On...

Built in 2004, this large 240m2 architecturally designed home draws inspiration from the classic Queenslander and charm of a bygone era, yet blends the comfort and...

Light, Bright and Classy Move Now!

1/4 Brunckhorst Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 1 1 $305,000 PLUS

This perfectly fresh and comfortable home unit (IN A DUPLEX HALF) awaits the discerning buyer looking for a great functional layout and plenty of space in a 3...

Eco Friendly Brick/Tile With 3KW Solar Power + Solar Hot Water System + 2 Living Areas + Detached Studio $315,000

25 Welcombe Avenue, Rockville 4350

House 3 1 1 $315,000

A real surprise package, the features are endless. Entry/ office, very large open plan lounge/dining with polished hardwood floors, sizeable family room, air...

Absolute uninterrupted eastern escarpment views!

16 Sylvan Court, Rangeville 4350

House 5 3 2 Buyer Interest...

Perched adjacent to natural bushland, this superbly designed residence is a stunning retreat, and sits on the eastern edge of the escarpment offering unrivalled...

Perfect First Home Or For Retireree - Attractive 3 Bedroom Brick on 1500m2 Interest Above $359,000

7 Scott Street, Westbrook 4350

House 3 2 2 $359,000 +

Super neat, 3 bedroom (all built-in) brick home in quiet cul-de-sec, surrounded by beautiful established garden. Large covered outdoor area enjoys the northern...

A real modern gem. Must be sold so owners will meet the market!

Unit 2/2 Garde Street, Centenary Heights 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Privacy, security and convenience define this modern gem in Centenary Heights. Located in a secure and small gated complex, this spacious standalone brick unit...

Award Winning Design Meets Opportunity

5a Murphys Creek Road, Blue Mountain Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Our owners have made the decision to move on! Allowing you the opportunity to make this superb home yours. Designed to take advantage of the majestic escarpment...

&quot;HURRY&quot; - Brilliant Outdoor Entertaining, FRESH Four Bedroom Home!

9 Melody Drive, Harristown 4350

House 4 2 2 $389,000 + (NEW...

This fabulous family home nestled in a very neat pocket of similar properties is your solution, just waiting to be found! TICKING EVERY BOX and with a brilliant...

Reduced to Sell- Now $479,000 10 Years Old- 4 Bed Ensuite with Equipped Bore on 1 Acre - Near The Showgrounds

304 Hursley Road, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 4 $479,000

Sellers are on the move, this home must be sold, don't miss this opportunity. spotlessly presented home, built in 2006. The home features 3 large living spaces...

Family living priced right - Tarlington Estate - downsizing sellers!

21 Pugh Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 2 2 $585,000

This glorious example of a sought after contemporary residence has everything you need to call it home! Spread over one expansive level, you will enjoy formal and...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.