Get ready for Laidley's first Small Farming Expo

RURAL COMES FIRST: Expo co-ordinator Margo Hayes is an experienced Vitulus Lowline and Ozline breeder.

FOR the first time in 11 years, the town of Laidley will host the 2016 Small Farming Expo.

Celebrating all things small farming and country living, the expo is aimed at small acreage farmers, focussing on what is available to grow on smaller properties, how to grow it and how to care for your land and livestock.

Small Farming Expo co-ordinator Margo Hayes said the expo's jam packed program will give people a first hand experience of small acreage farming.

"There will be six different breeds of cattle, plus pigs, goats, donkeys, llamas, mini horses and alpacas on show,” Ms Hayes said.

At the expo people can interact and talk with the breeders about what they produce, how they produce and if they it be suitable for their acreage.

"If people are considering putting livestock on their small acreage they can come along and see the breeds they are interested in, touch them and compare them,” Ms Hayes said.

With demonstrations and lectures included in the program, people can learn everything they need to know about smaller farms.

"There will be mini horses doing a trick display, a cow clipping demonstration and a cattle vaccination demonstration,” she said.

There will also be farm machinery relevant to smaller breeds and small acreage on display.

Ms Hayes said she was excited to bring the expo to Laidley and hoped to make it an annual event.

"This is the perfect area for it because I, along with most of the exhibitors are from the Lockyer Valley, so it's a chance to all get together and promote what we do,” Ms Hayes said.

For several years, Ms Hayes held the expo on her Thornton farm, but when someone asked her to bring it to Laidley she went for it.

"It was just me in the beginning, then I started asking other breeds to come along,” she said.

"It grew so much, we moved it to Rocklea and then to Maleny.”

The Small Farming Expo will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 9am-3pm at Laidley Showgrounds.

For more info head to smallfarmingexpo.com.au.