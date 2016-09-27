Geoff's tasty cakes claim multiple wins at Adelaide show

TASTY TREATS: Geoff Beattie recently won numerous awards for his cooking at the Adelaide Show.

IN HIS maiden voyage to the Adelaide Royal Show, Glamorgan Vale baker Geoff Beattie won 18 awards for his tasty cakes.

He entered 33 items in what he described as "one of the biggest shows” he's been to, and said he was very pleased with his first effort.

"I went down there thinking 'I'm here to have a great time, even if I don't get a prize',” Mr Beattie said.

"It was an eye-opener for me when I got there. There were so many people there to put entries in - I'd never seen so many entries before.”

Mr Beattie finished the Adelaide Show with six first place items, eight seconds, two thirds and two fourths.

In the large cake section, his sponge cakes and marble cakes were awarded most successful. He also won first place for his green pickled tomatoes.

Mr Beattie arrived in Adelaide a few days prior to the show. He stayed with a friend and borrowed a 44-year-old Kenwood mix master.

"I had a little practice on it a couple days before and baked some little cakes to get a feel for the oven,” he said.

One of Mr Beattie's biggest accomplishments at the show was his ginger fluff and marble cakes.

"I've only made the ginger fluff three times and I've never made a marble cake as good as I made the one in Adelaide,” he said.

"They just blew me away because there was quite a lot of entries, and to get first with them...”

Mr Beattie hasn't ruled out returning to Adelaide with his cakes and preserves.

"Of all the shows I've gone to, it was probably one of the happiest shows,” he said. "It was very much what the old exhibition used to be like.”