Gayle Daetz is devoted to her mission

GIVING BACK: Gayle Daetz, Kate Collins and Jenny Keys raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation with their Team J and J raffle.

Occupation: Volunteer and home duties

Age: 50 or thereabouts

Marital status: Married

Children: Four children but one lost to leukemia

What has been the most memorable experience from being part of Team J and J?

People recognise me and know my name and what I do and who I do it for, raising funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

What inspired you to start the fundraising group?

My inspiration is my son Jody and his greatest joy was being able to help other leukemia patients even though he was going through the same treatment.

What do you hope to do for the region through Team J and J?

I hope to raise awareness of how the Leukaemia Foundation supports blood cancer patients and supports local patients.

What are your passions?

My passion is for people. I love meeting people from all walks of life. Selling the Lockyer Valley and Leukaemia Foundation. Arranging fundraising events.

Have you ever met anyone famous and when?

I have meet Craig Lowndes and James Courtney at Queensland Raceway.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

When you're down never give up. Pick yourself up, dust yourself off and keep on going. From my son Jody before he passed away.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation?

I love gardening, cooking and craft. Sitting in the garden when I have time and listening to the birds and looking at the mountains. Pure peace.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Living on a farm and being with nature.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I love the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre because I volunteer there and meet local people and tourists and make sure they come back into the magnificent Lockyer Valley.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

The first person is my son Jody who put up a courageous battle, my husband who allows me to volunteer my time to what I can achieve, and the many people who give willingly and donate to Team J and J. Thank you.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

To find a cure for cancer.