Gatton's new motel plans grand opening

Room Motels Operations Managers Robert and Pauline Donald are excited and ready to welcome new Motel guests.

THE official mayoral grand opening of Gatton's new four-star Room Motels will be the event of the year.

Uniting tourism bodies, industry groups and local businesses the elegant evening will be a chance for more than 100 key stakeholders to experience what the 39 room development can offer the Lockyer Valley.

The invitation-only event kicks off at 5.30pm for a 6pm start on Friday, January 20, at Room Motels and will showcase local live entertainment, refreshments and delicious eats.

Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan will address guests about what it means for the region to have the new motel in terms of networking and supporting the initiatives of the community.

Room Motels Brand Ambassador Robert Paull said the evening was about showing guests the motel's transition to completion and how the development will create employment, support the local community and open tourism opportunities in the Lockyer Valley.

"The more occupancy we get the more people we will employ,” Mr Paull said.

"We are proudly supporting the local community by only using local produce and local businesses for our supplies.”

The broader community is invited to the Room Motels public open-day on Saturday, January 21 from 8.30am-1pm.

Five accommodation packages are up for grabs, hotel tours will be available, a jumping castle for the kids and the Lions club will run a sausage sizzle.

Room Motels operations managers Robert and Pauline Donald will be there to answer any questions at the open day.

The couple are highly experienced, having worked in four and five-star hotels all over Australia, and are committed to overseeing all aspects of the hotel to provide the best service for guests.

"We are excited because people will be able to see the level of quality that we offer here,” he said.

"Our job is to make sure guests have the best accommodation experience.”

Mr Donald said opening a motel of this scale in Gatton has created many opportunities for local community groups.

"People can now have a wedding into town, the entire motel has been booked for a wedding next year,” he said.

"And sporting groups can now have a final in town because people will have accommodation.

"The Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre is an excellent venue and is located just across the road, so bigger and longer conferences can now be held there too. And we've had strong interest from UQ Gatton for upcoming events and conferences.”

Located on the Crn Hawck St and Lake Apex Dr, Gatton, Room Motels features a comfortable relaxed environment, ala carte room service for dinner or breakfast and a packed lunch option, Foxel and free wi-fi.

Book direct by phone on 07 41625115 for cheaper accommodation