Gatton's Kam Jeffrey's big ambitions

THINK BIG: Lockyer Development Initiative CEO Kameron Jeffrey and special guest speaker Anette Harding at the LDI's Trauma forum held in Gatton.

Occupation: Chief Executive Officer, Lockyer Development Initiative

Age: 20

Marital Status: Not married

What has been the most memorable experience of your time at Lockyer Development Initiative (LDI)?

So far with LDI, I would have to admit that Trauma - Connecting the Dots would be the most memorable. Fighting for something I am passionate of is something I will remember for a very long time.

Why did you decide to get involved with the organisation?

I founded LDI not long after the council elections to ensure that I could fulfil what I said I would fight for. Bio Security, Fire Management, and community engagement are all LDI's priorities amongst many others.

How has being involved in the organisation changed the way you look at the world?

Large amounts of money do not go as far as I once thought. Being a business owner has shown me many new things about the world. I am definitely learning new things every day, one of those is enjoying sometime away from everything.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

So far, I would have to say running as a candidate for council this year was my greatest accomplishment so far. I learnt so many new things, created many business relationships, and made some mates for life.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Best piece of advice I have ever been given to date would be from my trainer in the fire service. He said 'Kameron, Look at the big picture. Don't look at one little part of the fire. Look to see where it is going and factor in everything else'. I use this every day now.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

There is a large list, but on the top of it would have to be ending the stereotype that young people cannot do anything because they have no life experience. Total nonsense. How are we meant to get experience if we aren't given the opportunity?

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I am a big model building fan. I spend a lot of time building models

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

People will find this controversial, but Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen, Maragret Thatcher and Sir Winston Churchill.