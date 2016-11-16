Gatton-trained greyhound to compete in Melbourne Cup.

TOP DOG: Gatton-trained greyhound Outside Pass (right) will compete in the Melbourne Cup this Friday.

RACING: Gatton-trained Outside Pass will be looking to claim victory in the world's richest greyhound race on Friday.

Outside Pass will be one of eight dogs to jump from the gates this Friday in the prestigious Melbourne Cup held at Sandown.

Outside Pass is the only female to be in the field, and qualified second fastest with a time of 29.13 in the Melbourne Cup heats last week.

With a prize pool totalling $600,000, the race is considered the 'holy grail' of the greyhound industry.

Trainer Tony Apap said he was proud to have trained one of the fastest dogs in the country.

"It's the biggest dog race in the world and we have a local dog in it,” Apap said.

"I've been in the greyhound industry all my life and this is the biggest race I've been involved in.”

Apap said taking on the country's fastest greyhounds would be a challenge, but one Outside Pass was ready for.

"Any one of the eight dogs can win - they're all top dogs and the best in the land,” he said.

He said exiting the first corner near the front would be crucial to claim victory.

"It's a very even field because they're all good dogs and its a matter of who has the luck on the day to get around the first corner without getting a check,” he said.

"That first corner will definitely decide it because whoever gets around in the lead or near the lead will be very hard to beat.”

Outside Pass is owned by a syndicate of five people from Lowood IGA and has a good record claiming 15 wins from 35 starts.