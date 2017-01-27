Gatton Salvos reveal new project to support families

ALL HANDS ON DECK: Salvation Army volunteers Jade Alcock, Cpt Craig Harlum and Rhominy Janke are busy setting up for the launch of Project 321.

THE Gatton Salvation Army has an exciting new mission and local families are invited.

Parents and kids aged seven and up are invited to the launch of Project 321, for a night of fun, food and fellowship.

Lockyer Valley Salvation Army Officer Captain Craig Harlum said the project was about connecting the community and building relationships with local families.

"We want to create a safe place for people to come and hang and talk about problems, if they have any,” Cpt Harlum said.

"The project is about being there to help kids with other concerns they are having, like bullying.”

Project 321 is also a way for the Salvation Army to engage with families who may need it most.

"It's also for people who are lonely, say if they are a single mum for example and they want to be part of something, or their kids are problematic and they need a healthy place for them to be influenced,” he said.

Although there will be a short devotion each week, Cpt Harlum said Project 321 was not just about religion.

"It's really just a place to come and have fun,” he said.

"The hall will be filled with computers, board games, table games and a Nintendo Wii and we are planning some themed nights.”

Project 321 will be held every Friday night from Friday, February 10 from 6-8pm at the Salvation Army Hall (corner of Old College Rd and Ford St, Gatton).