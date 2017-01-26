Gatton retailers feel petrol prices stack up to Ipswich

FAIR FUEL: Prices can still compete with Ipswich according to business owners.

DESPITE the RACQ calling for Gatton motorists to fill up their tanks in Ipswich, local retailers believe they can still offer buyers a good deal.

Although it took a few weeks to flow into Queensland, a decision from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut oil production at the end of last year caused petrol prices to spike upwards recently.

Shell Gatton owner Peter O'Brien said the RACQ had been unfair on local retailers.

"I wasn't happy they said our prices aren't comparable to Ipswich prices... they might be looking at the very lowest (Ipswich) prices,” Mr O'Brien said.

"We have similar prices to most of them.

"I think my price is very fair.”

The RACQ suggested motorists in the Lockyer Valley should aim to buy unleaded petrol for $1.30 per litre or less.

"We'd urge motorists to do their research and shop around to make sure they're getting the best deal available in the area,” an RACQ spokesperson said.

Prices for unleaded petrol at several Gatton retailers this week remained close to the price suggested by the RACQ.