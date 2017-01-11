38°
Gatton residents sick and tired of flying foxes

Lachlan Mcivor
| 10th Jan 2017 2:29 PM
COLONY: A large number of flying foxes have come to roost in the trees in Tenthill Creek at Gatton.
COLONY: A large number of flying foxes have come to roost in the trees in Tenthill Creek at Gatton. Lachlan McIvor

THEY may look cute and cuddly on their own, but together they can be a real nightmare.

That is certainly the case for some Gatton residents who have had to put up with a colony of flying foxes that set up home in trees at Tenthill Creek just after Christmas.

Those living in and around Cochrane St are fed up with the pungent smell, constant screeching in the early hours of the morning and the risk of disease.

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said while there was a chance the bats would disappear just as quickly as they came, no one was sure exactly when that might be.

"The species currently inhabiting the Cochrane St area is predominantly Little Reds which, unlike other bats, are very nomadic,” the spokesperson said.

"They move around a lot and tend to leave a roost just as quickly as they arrived.”

The strict State and Commonwealth laws relating to the removal of all bat species meant council's options were limited.

"There is very little council can do to remove them under current law,” they said.

"The other problem with the Cochrane St roost is that it predominantly sits on land not owned by council.”

"Roost mitigation works need to be carried out at night, and steep embankments at the rear of many properties would make it a severe safety risk for anyone carrying out the work.”

Residents were urged to take precautions.

"Residents living near flying fox roosts are reminded where possible to avoid leaving washing out at night, park cars under shelter where possible and should under no circumstances pick up or touch a bat,” the spokesperson said.

