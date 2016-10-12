25°
News

Gatton play host to Thunder and Brisbane Roar ladies clash

Lachlan McIvor | 12th Oct 2016 12:20 PM
BATTLE: The Roar's Brooke Spence brings down Abbey Lloyd of the Thunder as she tries to get on the ball.
BATTLE: The Roar's Brooke Spence brings down Abbey Lloyd of the Thunder as she tries to get on the ball. paulsmith:photographer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOOTBALL: You would forgive the South-West Queensland Thunder women for being overwhelmed when taking on the might of a side like the Brisbane Roar.

But they did no such thing, relishing in the opportunity to play against some of the best female footballers in the country on Saturday in Gatton.

They fought hard throughout the free-flowing contest despite eventually succumbing to a 2-0 loss.

A full strength Thunder team finished their season a month ago but held the accomplished W-League side, in the middle of their pre-season preparations, to just two goals.

Coach Anthony Bigby was proud of his team's efforts despite the daunting task in front of them, including facing up to players who had recently represented the Matildas at the Rio Olympics.

"Their defensive effort was great,” he said.

"They may have had a few girls on trial but they also had a few Olympians in there too.

"By no means was that a youth team, it was a group of fair-dinkum players and we gave it a red hot crack against them.”

Because of the timing of the fixture outside the regular season, a venue in Toowoomba up to the standard required could not be found.

Attention then turned to the Gatton Redbacks' football fields and SWQ media manager Paul Smith said they quickly realised it would be the perfect place to host the game.

"It is halfway between Brisbane and Toowoomba, so it made it easier on both teams to get there,” Smith said.

"Gatton also had their end of the season celebration and we thought it would be a good opportunity to support a local club and put on a bit of an exhibition.”

The field proved to be up to scratch for both local players and seasoned internationals.

"The ground was fantastic, in my opinion one of the best grounds in the local competition.”

Several players from Gatton have progressed through to play with the Thunder in the Playstation 4 National Premier League and the Toowoomba-based club was pleased to be able to give something back.

"The Thunder is extremely appreciative to Gatton Redbacks FC for providing a fantastic venue,” Smith said.

"The match was played as a curtain-raiser for the end- of-year club presentations.

"It was great to see a crowd of some 300 plus people come out to watch the game.”

The Roar women are under new leadership this season with coach Mel Andreatta taking the reigns from Belinda Wilson.

They kick off the new W-League campaign against Sydney FC at Dunmore Park on Saturday, November 5, and will look to go one step further from their semi-final exit last season.

Gatton Star

Topics:  brisbane roar women, football, south-west queensland football

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gatton play host to Thunder and Brisbane Roar ladies clash

Gatton play host to Thunder and Brisbane Roar ladies clash

Gatton hosted Brisbane Roar ladies as they took on South-West Queensland Thunder in an exhibition game.

Helidon dad delivers baby on lounge room floor

HOME BIRTH: Toby Buhse delivered his baby daughter Charlie under where he, wife Aimee and daughter Elouise are sitting.

Charlie was born at home, just 20 minutes after mum's water broke

'Steve's shed' is the late LVRC Mayor's legacy.

STEVE'S SHED: Ann Jones unveiled the plaque which dedicated the Community Shed's new facility to her late husband Steve Jones.

Steve Jone's work for Men's shed recognised

National Seniors Lockyer celebrate big mile-stone

HOORAY: (L-R) National Seniors Lockyer President cut the cake with committee members Jo Steffens, Desliegh James and Margaret O'Brien.

National Seniors Lockyer birthday bash

Local Partners

Gatton play host to Thunder and Brisbane Roar ladies clash

Gatton hosted Brisbane Roar ladies as they took on South-West Queensland Thunder in an exhibition game.

Moreton saleyards to host beef classic

HONOUR: For the past four years Barry Neuendorff has donated a perpetual memorial trophy in honour of his late wife, called The Margaret Neuendorff Memorial Trophy, at Moreton's annual Beef Classic Show and Sale.

Moreton saleyards to host annual Beef Classic Show and Sale.

Helidon dad delivers baby on lounge room floor

HOME BIRTH: Toby Buhse delivered his baby daughter Charlie under where he, wife Aimee and daughter Elouise are sitting.

Charlie was born at home, just 20 minutes after mum's water broke

'Steve's shed' is the late LVRC Mayor's legacy.

STEVE'S SHED: Ann Jones unveiled the plaque which dedicated the Community Shed's new facility to her late husband Steve Jones.

Steve Jone's work for Men's shed recognised

National Seniors Lockyer celebrate big mile-stone

HOORAY: (L-R) National Seniors Lockyer President cut the cake with committee members Jo Steffens, Desliegh James and Margaret O'Brien.

National Seniors Lockyer birthday bash

The Lockyer gets ready for fire and storm season

IN ACTION: The Queensland Fire and Rescue helicopter's aerial fire-bombing demonstration at the Get Ready Lockyer Emergency Services Day.

Emergency crews educate the community.

Toogoolawah cattle camp

CATTLE CAMP: The Toogoolawah Show Society ran a Junior Cattle Camp over the last weekend of the school holidays.

The Toogoolawah Junior Cattle Camp was held recently.

Challenge provides big rewards for school students

The 2015 Country Challenge on Campus Fun Run held at UQ Gatton.Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

UQ Gatton will again host the Country Challenge on Campus.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Easterly Sun Drenched Unit

1/55-59 Drayton Road, Harristown 4350

Unit 1 1 Offers above...

Enjoy the full morning sun in this bright and airy unit positioned at the easterly end of a unit block. Unit 1 is fully secure, and its end position gives it...

FIRST HOME BUYERS TAKE NOTE!

7, 8 Tara Street, Wilsonton 4350

Unit 2 2 1 $319,950

Stop making the Landlord rich! Buy new today and pay less than your current rent. Fantastic, uniquely designed, functional townhouse available now. * 2...

Bargain Retirement Unit Only $84,000 !!

2, 55-59 Drayton Road, Harristown 4350

Unit 1 1 $84,000

Looking for a cosy unit to call your own? This one has been drastically reduced to $84,000 Unbeatable Value. Here at Village Life Toowoomba, this modern complex...

Enjoy Your Own Tennis Court and Pool on Peaceful Middle Ridge Acreage.

6 Dippel Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 3 3 Offers Above...

The best of everything here peaceful acreage Middle Ridge living, views, swimming pool, tennis court, and a magnificent family home, all just 10 mins from the city...

Only 14 Years Old! Lovely Family Home in a Quiet Street

31 Coonan Street, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 2 $264,000

Perfect buying for the savvy investor looking to secure an affordable property that is only 14 years old, or the first home buyer wanting their own piece of real...

The Absolute Ultimate Family Winner! + a Business Opportunity!

15 Highland Park Rd, Meringandan West 4352

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This stunning home is perfectly positioned in a peaceful family friendly area of Meringandan West - the one you must inspect! OFFERING OVER 30 SQUARES OF...

FRESHLY RENOVATED! PRIME EAST SIDE LOCATION! PRICED TO SELL!

18 Sourris Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 3 1 2 Now Buyers From...

Located in the great neighbourhood of Mount Lofty set on a quiet street you will find your dream home. Fully renovated inside and freshly painted on the outside...

Great Location Brick 4 BRMS Double Shed - Large Block 1047m2

7 McDonald Street, Oakey 4401

House 4 1 2 $265,000

An easy walk to the CBD this home is ideally positioned in close proximity to all amenities, featuring 4 generous size bedrooms, 3 with built-ins, Open plan...

A Downsizers Delight in a Quiet Newtown Street!

5a Hope St, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 1 Interest From...

Looking for a solid home with little to no maintenance on a small block of land? Then you have found it here! A short drive or walk to Clifford Gardens Shopping...

Hedge Your Bets - Great Residential or Commercial Opportunity

267 - 275 Taylor Street, Wilsonton 4350

Commercial Colliers International Toowoomba are delighted to present to the market for the ... EOI closing 4pm...

Colliers International Toowoomba are delighted to present to the market for the first time in over 50 years, 267-275 Taylor Street, Wilsonton. A property rich in...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest