Gatton play host to Thunder and Brisbane Roar ladies clash

BATTLE: The Roar's Brooke Spence brings down Abbey Lloyd of the Thunder as she tries to get on the ball.

FOOTBALL: You would forgive the South-West Queensland Thunder women for being overwhelmed when taking on the might of a side like the Brisbane Roar.

But they did no such thing, relishing in the opportunity to play against some of the best female footballers in the country on Saturday in Gatton.

They fought hard throughout the free-flowing contest despite eventually succumbing to a 2-0 loss.

A full strength Thunder team finished their season a month ago but held the accomplished W-League side, in the middle of their pre-season preparations, to just two goals.

Coach Anthony Bigby was proud of his team's efforts despite the daunting task in front of them, including facing up to players who had recently represented the Matildas at the Rio Olympics.

"Their defensive effort was great,” he said.

"They may have had a few girls on trial but they also had a few Olympians in there too.

"By no means was that a youth team, it was a group of fair-dinkum players and we gave it a red hot crack against them.”

Because of the timing of the fixture outside the regular season, a venue in Toowoomba up to the standard required could not be found.

Attention then turned to the Gatton Redbacks' football fields and SWQ media manager Paul Smith said they quickly realised it would be the perfect place to host the game.

"It is halfway between Brisbane and Toowoomba, so it made it easier on both teams to get there,” Smith said.

"Gatton also had their end of the season celebration and we thought it would be a good opportunity to support a local club and put on a bit of an exhibition.”

The field proved to be up to scratch for both local players and seasoned internationals.

"The ground was fantastic, in my opinion one of the best grounds in the local competition.”

Several players from Gatton have progressed through to play with the Thunder in the Playstation 4 National Premier League and the Toowoomba-based club was pleased to be able to give something back.

"The Thunder is extremely appreciative to Gatton Redbacks FC for providing a fantastic venue,” Smith said.

"The match was played as a curtain-raiser for the end- of-year club presentations.

"It was great to see a crowd of some 300 plus people come out to watch the game.”

The Roar women are under new leadership this season with coach Mel Andreatta taking the reigns from Belinda Wilson.

They kick off the new W-League campaign against Sydney FC at Dunmore Park on Saturday, November 5, and will look to go one step further from their semi-final exit last season.