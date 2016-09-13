Gatton Paramedics open station for Ambulance Week

IF there's one thing paramedics hope the public can take from Ambulance Week, its first aid knowledge and calling triple zero in an emergency.

Today, the Gatton Ambulance Station is rolling up the doors to the community as part of Ambulance Week, highlighting the importance of first aid and CPR.

The station will be open from 1pm to 5pm, with a sausage sizzle at 3pm.

Acting OIC Naomi Hutchins said it was a great chance for people to look through the station and gain an insight into how paramedics work.

"It's also great for the kids because ambulances and paramedics can be quite scary for them,” she said.

"This way, they can see what we do, so if they require an ambulance, it's not a scary ordeal.”

Throughout the afternoon, visitors can ask paramedics about CPR, calling triple zero and general first aid.

Ms Hutchins said a number of information flyers would be available to the public

"Knowing first aid and CPR helps to save lives,” Ms Hutchins said.

Visit the Gatton Ambulance Station today from 1pm-5pm to see what its like to be a paramedic, and support Ambulance Week.