Gatton Hawks players picked as All Stars

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two Gatton Hawks players will feature alongside the best the Toowoomba Rugby League competition has to offer as a part of the first edition of a new exhibition game concept.

Allan Morris and Billy Jackwitz will line-up for the TRL All Stars to take on the South-West Emus Indigenous All Stars next month in Toowoomba.

Both players were pleasantly surprised to hear of their selections.

Neither were even aware of the game until they got the call.

For 25-year-old Morris, in his fourth season at the club, he has been more focused on pre-season.

In the summer heat, it hasn't been an easy few weeks.

"We've done a little bit before Christmas as well, it's been pretty tough,” he said.

He has his eye on guiding his team towards a premiership after Gatton fell short last season.

"I reckon the team will be better than last year with the fellas that we've got coming in,” he said.

One of those returning to the Hawks is Jackwitz, who spent last season playing for the Ipswich Jets Colts side.

"I played a year there,” he said.

"It was pretty tough but it was a good experience.”

The young winger was the leading scorer for the TRL in 2015, with 39 tries for the Hawks.

Gatton Hawks President Doug Beahan said it was a great honour for the club to have two players featured in the first edition of the event.

"We're extremely proud of them,” Beahan said.

The game will be played at Clive Berghofer Stadium on February 25.