Gatton Fordsdale claim another one-day crown

TOP DOGS: Gatton Fordsdale were victorious in the one day final against Forest Hill.

CRICKET: Gatton Fordsdale won the Lockyer Cricket Association A-grade one-day premiership with a victory over Forest Hill.

Gatton were sent in to bat first after Forest Hill won the toss and were bowled out just before hitting the 40 over mark for 105 runs at Cahill Park.

Opener and captain Steven Kleidon fell for five runs early in the innings to Forest Hill bowler Shanley Neuendorf.

Daniel Pollock top scored for Fordsdale with 36 runs from the start, while Aaron Werth made 20 to leave their side with just over a century to defend in order to retain their crown.

For Forest Hill, Jake McKay impressed with the ball as he took three wickets off his four overs and Shane Stewart and Callum Woolacott each grabbed two scalps.

Forest Hill tried to respond but they just could not get going as their batting order was ripped to shreds by a sensational spell of bowling by Lachlan Sticklen.

His five wickets off his eight overs for just 17 runs left Forest Hill reeling and guided his side to yet another final victory.

He capped his performance in the field off with a late run-out of Harry Luck.

Codey Wegner contributed to the cause with three wickets off less than four overs to finish off their opponents after just 23 overs had been bowled.

Forest Hill opener Shane Stewart was his side's top scorer with 19 before his wicket was taken by Simon Wheeler.

No other Forest Hill batsman got into double digits with six of them out for ducks, leaving them all out, with a total of just 51.