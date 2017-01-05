Gatton Fordsdale aim for championship hat-trick

CRICKET: Gatton Fordsdale A-grade cricketers will start the new year with a renewed focus on adding more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

The side claimed the one-day A-grade premiership in December and will head into the two-day fixtures on January 14 looking to do the same.

It's not unusual for the side to feature in major final clashes, having claimed the 2014-15 and 2015-16 championship titles.

Sitting on top of the table, Gatton Fordsdale A-grade captain Steve Kleidon said he hoped to achieve the championship hat-trick.

"We are pretty confident that we'll be at the pointy end come the end of the season,” Kleidon said.

"We're going pretty well as a team, we had two hiccups in the middle but aside from that we are going along pretty confidently.”

Kleidon said the team would be down some players next week, but that depth and talent across the entire team would carry them through.

"We have a lot of depth with the reserve grade and I think we have used about 25 players all up for A-grade this year,” he said.

"Someone has always stood up when we've needed them. It's not only the same people standing up, it might be a bowler one week and someone with the bat the next which is good from a team sport point of view.”