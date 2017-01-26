Gatton drug raid leads to wanted man

BUSTED: A Browns Plains man wanted for an armed robbery in Logan was caught during a drug raid in Gatton.

THE Lockyer Valley Crime Car kicked 2017 off with a bang when a drug raid in Gatton led to the capture of a man sought in connection to an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred on December 3 in Logan, when an offender attended the Browns Plains Seven Eleven armed with a knife and demanded cigarettes from a service station attendant.

The attendant handed them over and the man ran away.

Logan detectives have been on the hunt for the suspect ever since.

Gatton Sergeant Brad Browning said the LVCC discovered the 26-year-old had been linked to the robbery when they ran his name through their computer.

"It was the case of wrong place, wrong time for the suspect,” Sgt Browning said.

"We were searching the house for drugs last Tuesday, another 45-year-old Gatton male was caught with some cannabis and offered a once-off drug diversion.

"I contacted the Logan detectives, the man was then detained, interviewed, charged for the robbery and was put into custody.”

Sgt Browning said the man was released on bail and he was due to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on March 8.

"The LVCC will continue to target drug trafficking, property offending and any wanted persons in the Lockyer Valley in 2017,” he said.

"If you notice something suspicious, contact the LVCC team at Gatton Police Station or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Policelink.”