Gatton DISCO opens doors for Lockyer Valley youth

A CENTRE for Gatton's youth to be integrated into work and study officially opened on Monday.

The Downs Industry Schools Co-Op is a youth agency that operates across South West Queensland and the new site is focussed on providing support services and guidance to young people looking to take their next step in life.

Site Manager of DISCO Gatton John Fitch said the Transition to Work service will help youth discover what they need to do in order to be work or study ready.

"We work with eligible young people between 15 and 21 for up to a whole year and identify their current capabilities,” he said.

"We run them through career testing and then we put them where they want to go.

"We provide any assistance they may need with their language, literacy or numeracy skills and work on their employment or study goals.”

Now the Gatton office has officially opened its doors, building connections with the community is vital going forward.

"We want to establish relationships with local business and work in with the local high schools as well,” Mr Fitch said.

Youth across the Lockyer Valley are still feeling the effects of the 2011 floods and Mr Fitch said DISCO would ease some of that pain.

"It caused a huge amount of drama for a lot of young people,” he said.

"There are a lot of barriers and we hope to be some sort of bridge for those barriers.”

The Gatton office can be found at 119 Spencer Street or contacted on 07 5462 1400.