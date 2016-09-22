23°
Gatton Auto snag top rural gong

Lachlan McIvor | 22nd Sep 2016 9:17 AM
TOP PRIZE: Gatton Auto's Jason Gordon (left) receiving the award.
TOP PRIZE: Gatton Auto's Jason Gordon (left) receiving the award. SUPPLIED

Gatton Auto won out against more than 100 other competing dealers to be recognised as Best Rural Dealer in the country by Nissan Australia.

The Nissan Global Award honours the very best of the best across the globe and Australian dealers were recognised in three categories: metropolitan, provincial and rural.

Award winners accrued the highest points for sales effectiveness, customer experience and service recommendation goals.

Dealer Principal Gatton Auto Jason Gordon said he was "ecstatic” with the prize.

"Especially since we've won out against 110 dealers,” he said.

"You have to do everything well.”

Mr Gordon believed the award reinforced the business' commitment to the local community.

"This is a team effort, the entire crew at Gatton Nissan is behind winning this award,” he said.

"We pride ourselves on providing a high standard of customer service and this win is a result of that mindset.”

Managing Director and CEO of Nissan Australia Richard Emery said the award winners went above and beyond expectations.

"Each of the top three dealerships in Australia given this special recognition exceeded the exacting requirements Nissan sets for this award,” he said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton auto, nissan, nissan global award

Local Partners

Gatton Auto snag top rural gong

Gatton Auto win Best Rural Dealer in Nissan Australia's annual Global Awards program.

Locals unite to eradicate Fireweed

Volunteers unite to pick aggressive Fireweed.

UGLY Laidley bartender pulls funds for Leukaemia foundation

Laidley bartender finished second in U.G.L.Y competition

A plan launched for the Lockyer Valley's unemployed

Employment help is on its way

Fighting for Olympic future

Young boxer Jesse Jenner has Olympic dreams.

Extra extra, read all about the Gatton Star's first delivery boys

Meet the Gatton Star's first delivery boys.

The last pushbike posti in Queensland hails from Lowood

John Ruhl kept fit for 14 years delivering Lowood's mail

Meet the new star of the Gatton Star

Local mum juggles kids and work well

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

