Gatton Auto snag top rural gong

Gatton Auto won out against more than 100 other competing dealers to be recognised as Best Rural Dealer in the country by Nissan Australia.

The Nissan Global Award honours the very best of the best across the globe and Australian dealers were recognised in three categories: metropolitan, provincial and rural.

Award winners accrued the highest points for sales effectiveness, customer experience and service recommendation goals.

Dealer Principal Gatton Auto Jason Gordon said he was "ecstatic” with the prize.

"Especially since we've won out against 110 dealers,” he said.

"You have to do everything well.”

Mr Gordon believed the award reinforced the business' commitment to the local community.

"This is a team effort, the entire crew at Gatton Nissan is behind winning this award,” he said.

"We pride ourselves on providing a high standard of customer service and this win is a result of that mindset.”

Managing Director and CEO of Nissan Australia Richard Emery said the award winners went above and beyond expectations.

"Each of the top three dealerships in Australia given this special recognition exceeded the exacting requirements Nissan sets for this award,” he said.