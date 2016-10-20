Gatton and Forest Hill make it two from two

PACE: Gatton Fordsdale bowler Chris O'Brien sends a speedy delivery to Southern Lockyer's Shaun Ashley during the A-grade fixture at Ropehill on Saturday.

Cricket: The Gatton Fordsdale A-grade side made it two wins from two to kick off their Lockyer Cricket Association season with a victory over Southern Lockyer on Saturday.

Although they lost the toss and were pushed out onto the field to start the day, Gatton impressed with the ball to bowl their opponents out after just 31 overs.

Christopher O'Brien shone for Fordsdale with his bowling, taking three wickets for just eight runs off his six overs.

Brendan Smith and Ryan Clark each nabbed two wickets to leave Southern Lockyer with a total of only 90 runs.

In response, Gatton needed less than 19 overs to storm past their opponent's score and claim the win with plenty of time to spare.

Openers Steven Kleidon (26) and Jeremy Crighton (47) got the innings off on the right foot before Daniel Pollock and Brandon Sabburg eased Gatton over the line.

Shaun Ashley claimed both opener's wickets.

In the other game of the day, Forest Hill defeated Mulgowie to also maintain their perfect start to the new season.

The home side chose to bat first after winning the toss and made 132 after being bowled out before the 35 over mark.

Matthew Richter led the way, making 95 runs from 109 balls faced but struggled to get any other output from his team mates.

Forest Hill bowlers Shanley Neuendorf and Jake McKay both took three wickets apiece.

The away team reached their opponent's total after just 22 overs but it wasn't completely comfortable as they lost seven wickets along the way.

Shane Stewart started Forest Hill off strongly with 54 runs and Reese Teske survived right until the end of the innings and made 21.

Brendan Lawson and Nicholas Boland did their best to cut down Forest Hill's batsmen with three wickets each but it wouldn't be enough.

The two undefeated teams so far will face off next weekend as Forest Hill host Gatton Fordsdale in an early top of table clash.

Southern Lockyer go to Mulgowie with both teams looking to pick up their first victories of the young season.