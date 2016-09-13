Garle flies high over US soil

FLYING HIGH: Aaron Garle claimed third place at the Clover Creek International for large scale RC model aircraft aerobatics.

FLYING: The aerobatic talents of Aaron Garle were on show high above foreign soil during the Clover Creek Invitational in Memphis.

They were talents deployed with feet planted firmly on the ground too, as Garle flew his Extra 300 RC plane against more than 60 competitors from across the world.

Garle specialises in large scale aerobatics and contested in one of the top classes at the invitational, held from September 2-4.

Garle is no stranger to international competition, having flown in nine international competitions over the past five years including Japan, South Africa, and Thailand.

This experience helped Garle to secure a podium third place in the invitational class and a fifth in the invitational freestyle class at the Clover Creek Invitational in the US.

"It was very tough,” Garle said.

"It's definitely one of the hardest competitions I've flown in and it was against some of the world's best pilots from Italy, Puerto Rico, and from all around Europe and Asia.”

Garle had previously competed in the same event in 2012 but only managed to secure 14th.

RC plane aerobatics is officially recognised as a sport in Australia and Garle said he was proud to fly the green and gold as the only Australian in the invitational.

"I consider it a privilege to be able to represent my country in this sport,” he said.

The third placing was a proud moment for Garle, with the sport having become a long-standing family tradition.

"I've been involved for a long time and my father has been flying RC now for 40 years,” Garle said.

"I've grown up around it and my grandfather also used to fly so I'm third generation for flying RC.”

Along with the challenges of competition, Garle also enjoys meeting like-minded individuals.

"You are there to represent your country but really it's the other side of it too with the friendship and just enjoying each other's company which I enjoy,” he said.