Forest Hill State School favourite stars in kid's book

GERTIE may be getting on but the old girl still has plenty of life left in her.

Last year the car featured in the music video for Forest Hill State School's new school song We've Got the Key and is now the focus of its new book.

Alan Brimblecombe, whose family was schooled in the area for several decades, has owned the car since the 1950s.

The school recently published Gertie's Story, which was based on Mr Brimblecombe's writings on the history of his car and completed with illustrations from the school's students.

He was presented with a copy of the book last week by staff and students, who also treated him to a rousing rendition of the school song.

Mr Brimblecombe said he was proud his car had a new lease on life after being involved with the adoring kids in both the music video and the book.

"It was good fun... the kids have done a marvellous job,” Mr Brimblecombe said.

After beginning to pen some of his own history, he decided to put Gertie's back story together.

"Some of my grandsons have been at me to write my life story,” he said.

"So I sat down and wrote Gertie's story.”

Gertie certainly has a long history on Forest Hill's streets.

"It's just a little van which all our kids learnt to drive in... as did all the other kids in the neighbourhood,” Mr Brimblecombe said.

The car first found its way to Mr Brimblecombe's farm by a man who worked for an engineering firm in Toowoomba.

"He was developing a single-row corn picker... he used to come down and do the research in this little van,” he said.

"He sort of got a bit tiresome driving up and down the range and he said 'do you want to use this thing on the farm?'.

"That's how we came to get it.”

Gertie's Story can be bought from the Forest Hill State School office.