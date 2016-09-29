Fordsdale seeks back-to-back premierships

WINNERS: A-Grade premiers Gatton Fordsdale with the trophy after last season's triumph.

CRICKET: After winning the Lockyer Cricket Association A Grade title last season, Gatton Fordsdale's young side face stiff competition if they want to capture back-to-back premierships.

After besting Forest Hill, Glenore Grove and Southern Lockyer last time around, a new challenger has emerged in the form of Mulgowie after they moved their side up a division following their Reserve Grade triumph last season.

Club captain and A Grade player Steven Kleidon said it was going to be refreshing going up against a new challenge.

"It'll be interesting to see who they have because if they have the same side as last year they'll go well,” he said.

But among the new faces, Gatton will field a familiar side that took home the trophy last season and a youthful set-up that will only continue to develop as cricketers.

"I'm the oldest by a long way,” Kleidon said.

"The rest of them are 18, 21 and 22 years old. We've definitely got talent coming through and they performed well last year when it mattered most.

"Our side is very similar, what the other clubs have got we'll have to wait and see.”

The season for both senior and junior sides gets going on October 8 and Kleidon said the number of players signed up so far was a promising sign for cricket in the area.

"For Lockyer cricket as a whole it's very good numbers, probably one of the biggest areas for country cricket,” he said.